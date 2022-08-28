Kyly Clarke attends DC League of Super-Pets screening with Kelsey Lee

<!–

Kyly Clarke seemed excited to attend the DC League of Super-Pets premiere with her young daughter Kelsey Lee on Sunday.

The former WAG, 41, chose to take her six-year-old daughter to the film premiere in Sydney.

Kyly looked chic in a sheer long sleeve shirt with a cut out pattern and white jeans.

Kyly Clarke looked stylish as she led the celebrity arrivals at the DC League of Super-Pets premiere in Sydney, accompanied by her adorable daughter Kelsey Lee on Sunday

Totally elated for the outing, the former model chose to wear a full face of makeup and left her long brunette locks outside.

The mum-of-one completed her look with a pair of strappy black heels.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Lee looked adorable in a black dress, white sneakers and a bag with the letter ‘K’ on the front.

The couple were also joined by Roxy Jacenko and her two children, daughter Pixie and son Hunter.

The Sydney-based PR maven cut a casual figure in a white printed shirt that she paired with a denim jacket.

Roxy completed her ensemble with black pants and comfortable white sneakers to the event.

Meanwhile, Pixie opted for an all-pink tracksuit that she paired with a pair of white sneakers.

Hunter also looked stylish in beige shorts and a matching t-shirt.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here stars Chris Brown and Julia Morris, who both lend their voices to the animated film, also attended the event.

The duo will play “unhappy guinea pigs” in the Australian version of the upcoming animated action-adventure movie.

Chris will voice Mark, “a flying, flaming fire-eater,” while Julia will play Keith, “a frozen rodent with ice in their veins.”

Chris previously said it’s a dream to be involved in a DC movie.

“As someone who already voices just about every animal they meet, playing the role of a superpowered guinea pig feels a lot more normal than it probably should be,” he said of his casting.

The duo play ‘unhappy guinea pigs’ in the Australian version of the upcoming animated action-adventure movie