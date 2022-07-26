Kyly Clarke and daughter Kelsey Lee celebrate their beloved dog Poochie’s 18th birthday

Michael Clarke’s ex-wife Kyly and her daughter Kelsey celebrated the 18th birthday of their beloved dog Poochie on Tuesday.

The former WAG, 40, sported a casual look in a pink and white striped sweater as she hosted a small birthday party for her “best friend.”

The lucky pup even got his own personalized birthday cake, perfect for dog consumption, a pink pastry decorated with tasty dog ​​treats.

Kyly Clarke and daughter Kelsey celebrated their beloved dog Poochie’s 18th birthday on Tuesday (pictured)

The former model posted a gallery of heartwarming photos of her and Kelsey adoring the beloved doggy at this milestone.

She wrote alongside the precious snaps, “Kelsey Lee and I love you to the moon and back.

Thank you for all the love you have poured into our lives over the past 18 years. You are my little angel and what a best friend you turned out to be. Everything I could have wished for,” she added.

Kyly adored her beautiful canine companion and made sure he had a birthday to remember

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant has been keeping a low profile lately by taking time out of the limelight.

Kyly and Michael, 41, share custody of daughter Kelsey Lee, six, and have been on good terms since their divorce in February 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Despite their very public breakup, the high school sweethearts have nothing but good things to say about each other as they work together to co-parent Kelsey.

In an interview with Now to love in December, the former Australian cricket captain revealed that Kelsey was a good mix of both of her parents.

‘She’s a freak just like me,’ laughed Michael, before adding, ‘I think she has her mother’s traits, especially her good-hearted personality.’

Michael explained that Kelsey enjoys spending quality time with her mom and dad after their divorce.

Poochie even got his own personalized birthday cake perfect for dog consumption, a pink pastry decorated with tasty dog ​​treats