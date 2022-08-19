Kylie Prew reveals on live video that she’s single and split ‘almost two months’ ago with JoJo Siwa

<!–

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew split after their reconciliation.

The 19-year-old former Dance Moms star and the 18-year-old social media influencer have retired after briefly getting back together.

In a live video on TikTok, Kylie told her followers, “Someone just asked me if I was single. I’m. I’ve been single for almost two months, and it’s okay, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything is fine. Not everything has to be messy and dirty. Because it isn’t. And I just wanted to clear the air.’

She added: ‘We are both safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t have to be a drama, because that just creates unwanted fear for everyone, especially if they’re like me.’

JoJo has not publicly addressed Kylie’s comments and has not disclosed any details about their breakup.

This isn’t the first time the pair have ended things when they first split up in October 2021 before Kylie and the Dancing With The Stars alum stated they had reunited in an adorable Instagram post.

On a social media post from them at Disneyland, JoJo wrote: “If you love something, let it go, if it comes back… [white heart emoji] [infinity emoji]’

The ‘Boomerang’ hitmaker also spoke about her love for Kylie on the record, calling being in love “a lot of fun.”

JoJo said, “I’m in a relationship and I’m very happy and very fortunate to be loved. It’s been a lot of fun.’

She continued: “I think something great has been, is that it’s been so honest, and I think that’s a mistake I’ve made in the past, maybe trying to be something that maybe I wasn’t. But this is just so pure and so honest, and it’s so real and it feels like I/we are right.’

JoJo was spotted on Wednesday with a big smile on a recording of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California, supporting her girl group XOMG Pop.

JoJo co-founded XOMG Pop with her mother Jessalyn, 47, who was featured on Dance Moms.

The group auditioned during the premiere of the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, in which they performed their song Candy Hearts.