Kylie Minogue takes on America with online wine tasting

Kylie Minogue takes on America with her award-winning wine range.

The Australian pop diva, 54, is hosting an online wine tasting on Thursday to tackle the US market.

The webinar will be held via Zoom and launched on September 22 at 4 p.m., American Pacific Eastern Standard time.

Kylie Minogue takes on America by hosting an online webinar on Thursday for her award-winning fizz after it was voted Britain’s hottest celebrity drink

“Join me and Gwendolwyn Osborn from @wine_com for a virtual Kylie Minogue Wines wine tasting,” the hitmaker told fans.

Kylie launched her wines into the lucrative US market in June, with a performance at the famous Café Carlyle in New York City.

The Spinning Around hitmaker said it was a pinch-me moment to bring her wine to the US market.

‘What a night! A real pinch-me moment performing at the iconic Café Carlyle in New York City,” she wrote.

‘Thank you to the team and bar staff at Rosewood for such a special launch for Kylie Minogue wines here in the US’

Kylie’s winemaking venture has been an unexpected success.

Kylie officially launched her wine range in America in June and performed at the iconic Café Carlyle in New York City

So far, the Australian stunner has sold 3.5 million bottles of its rosé in the UK alone.

The wine range has sold a total of five million bottles worldwide.

It was announced last week that her rosé prosecco had become the best-selling celebrity fizz in Britain.

Kylie told The Australian that the rapid success of her wine label had opened several avenues for her beyond her “normal job.”

Late last year, the Can’t Get You Out of My Head star announced she was returning to Australia after living in the UK for over three decades.

She made the decision after spending time in her home city of Melbourne in 2021, reports the mirror.

“This is something she’s been thinking about for a while,” a source close to Kylie told the paper, adding that her love for London “continues unabated.”

Kylie reportedly wants to move to Melbourne to be closer to her Australian family, which includes her parents Carol and Ron, siblings Brendan and Dannii and cousin Ethan.

In February, Kylie bought an $8 million mansion in eastern Melbourne in a private sale.