Kylie Minogue ‘secretly jets to London to play new album for record label bosses’

Kylie Minogue has secretly flown to London to play her new album for record label executives.

The Australian hitmaker, 54, is gearing up to release the music in the first half of next year, reports The sun.

Kylie’s next album, her sixteenth overall, follows the 2020 release of Disco, which received critical acclaim for its dancefloor-ready hits.

Everything is treated as top secret. Most people at the label didn’t even know she was coming,” said a source.

“She flew quietly to London to visit bosses at BMG,” the insider added.

“They were very impressed and talks continued about how they’re going to roll it out.”

Disco was the fastest-selling album by a solo artist in 2020.

The LP had a second wave of popularity after Kylie released an extended mix version.

It comes after Kylie released the new video for her single Miss a Thing, which features the legendary performer dancing in a glittering dress.

‘LOVERS, it’s been two years since we launched the DISCO era! Here’s a little something to say a huge THANK YOU!’ she wrote.

Kylie worked on her new album with famed songwriter Kamille, who wrote some of Little Mix’s greatest hits.

The global superstar has had a busy year so far and shows no signs of slowing down.

Kylie flew to Melbourne in June to reprise her iconic role as Charlene Robinson in the long-running soap opera Neighbors, after the series was discontinued after 37 years.