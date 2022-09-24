Kylie Minogue rumoured to join Robbie Williams at Grand Final

Rumor has it that Kylie Minogue will join Robbie Williams and Delta Goodrem on stage for the pre-match performance of the AFL Grand Final.

Robbie and Delta have been confirmed to be performing in the MCG on Saturday, but it’s rumored that Kylie will jump onstage with the pair for a surprise cameo.

Kylie and Robbie worked together on the 2000 pop hit Kids.

Delta would sing Kylie’s parts with Robbie during the pre-match performance, although that could change if Kylie herself shows up.

Robbie teased a possible reunion between himself Kylie a few weeks ago when asked by Fox Melbourne.

“I have to ask her,” he said boldly. “Maybe I should do that on this radio show now. Kylie, please come and sing with me. I’d love it if you did.’

When Kylie doesn’t take the stage, Delta has her approval to perform in her place.

On Friday, the Spinning Around hitmaker responded to Delta’s Instagram page ahead of the performance.

‘Your children will be more than fine!!!! Lots of fun!!!’ Kylie wrote on a photo of Delta and Robbie on the field of the MCG.