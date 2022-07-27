Kylie Minogue releases video for new single Miss A Thing

Kylie Minogue has released a video for the new single, Miss A Thing, from her critically acclaimed Disco album.

The singer, 54, dances in a glittering dress in the video, with the clip relying heavily on the use of light.

The hitmaker Spinning Around looks glamorous as she moves and swings to the song’s seductive and sexy lyrics.

Kylie Minogue, 54, (pictured) released her new video for Miss A Thing ahead of her appearance in the Neighbors finale

‘LOVERS, it’s been two years since we launched the DISCO era! Here’s a little something to say a huge THANK YOU!’ she wrote.

The much-loved Australian star was inundated with praise from fans.

“Omgggggg the video everyone has been waiting for. This beautiful track now has a visual life,” wrote one fan.

The Spinning Around hitmaker looks glamorous as she moves and waves at the song’s seductive and sexy lyrics

‘Wow! This is a fun beautiful surprise! Thank you Kylie,” another added.

It comes amid news that Kylie is working on tracks for her 16th studio album.

The hitmaker is in good hands as she collaborates with famed songwriter Kamille, who wrote some of Little Mix’s biggest hits.

It comes amid news that Kylie is working on tracks for her 16th studio album

The global superstar has had a busy year so far and shows no signs of slowing down.

Kylie flew to Melbourne in June to reprise her iconic role as Charlene in the long-running soap opera Neighbors after it was announced the series would be shutting down in July after 37 years.

And earlier this month, she and her co-star Jason Donovan said they would be re-release their 1988 hit duet, Just For You, in August.

Kylie flew to Melbourne in June to reprise her iconic role as Charlene in Neighbors alongside Jason Donovan (pictured with Kylie on the set of Neighbors earlier this year)

The pop diva also launched her own wine label two years ago amid the pandemic and has sold five million bottles worldwide, according to a recent report from The Australian.

Kylie rose to fame on Neighbors in 1986 along with on-screen and off-screen friend Donovan, who played Scott Robinson.

The series helped her launch her singing career and she became Australia’s best-selling singer of all time.