Kylie Minogue recording a new album in London after filming Neighbours finale in Australia

Kylie Minogue is back in the London studio laying tracks for her 16th album, just a month after flying to Melbourne to film the Neighbors final.

The pop princess left Australia soon after shooting her cameo alongside Neighbors veteran Jason Donovan to return to the city she’s called home for 30 years.

And the Spinning Around hitmaker is in good hands, as she’s teamed up with famed songwriter Kamille, who wrote some of Little Mix’s biggest hits.

Kylie Minogue (pictured) is back in the London studio creating tracks for her 16th album

It will be Kylie’s first album since Disco 2020, which reached number one in both the UK and Australia.

A source told The sun Kylie was excited to hit the road to tour her new album as Covid restrictions kept her planned Disco tour from happening.

‘It’s been over three years since her Golden tour and she’s eager to perform,” they said said.

The global superstar has had a busy year so far and shows no signs of slowing down.

Kylie flew to Melbourne in June to reprise her iconic role as Charlene in the long-running soap opera Neighbors after it was announced the series would be shutting down in July after 37 years.

And earlier this month, she and her co-star Donovan said they would re-release their 1988 hit duet, Just For You, in August.

Kylie flew to Melbourne in June to reprise her iconic role as Charlene in Neighbors alongside Jason Donovan (pictured with Kylie on the set of Neighbors earlier this year)

The little pop diva also launched her own wine label two years ago during the pandemic and has sold five million bottles worldwide, according to a recent report from The Australian.

Kylie rose to fame on Neighbors in 1986, along with on-screen and sometimes off-screen friend Donovan, who played Scott Robinson.

The series helped launch her singing career and she became Australia’s best-selling singer of all time.