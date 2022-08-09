Kylie Minogue pens heartbreaking tribute to her ‘inspiration’ Olivia Newton-John following her death

From one Australian legend to another, Kylie Minogue has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

Olivia, 73, died peacefully Monday morning at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends, according to her husband John Easterling.

In a sweet Instagram tribute, the former Neighbors star, 54, shared a throwback photo of the pair in 1988, taken a year after the release of Kylie’s hit “Loco-Motion.”

In a sweet Instagram tribute, the former Neighbors star, 54, shared a throwback photo of the pair in 1988. ‘I’ve loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John. And I always will,” Kylie wrote

The photo was a black and white image of Kylie and Olivia side by side at the Royal Bicentennial Concert.

Kylie seems overjoyed by the Grease star, as she watches her idol.

“I’ve loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John since I was ten. And I always will,” Kylie wrote in her caption.

“She was, and will always be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest sympathy to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER.’

“That’s who I wanted to be,” Kylie said in a previous interview about Olivia

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer has looked up to Olivia her entire career. In a 2018 appearance on BBC’s Reel Stories, Kylie reflects on the first time she met Olivia and how much inspiration she was for her growing up.

“That’s who I wanted to be,” she said, pointing to Olivia as she watched an archive interview of the couple.

“And then I kind of had to follow in her footsteps, in real life, which is great!”

In the archive video, the two stage and screen icons appear during an interview as Olivia praises Kylie on her rise to stardom.

“It seems like she knows what she’s doing and has both feet on the ground,” says Olivia.

In 2018, Kylie shared a sweet tribute to compatriot Olivia (L) on the Grease star’s 70th birthday

“She’s off to a great start – she can act and sing, so it’s lucky she’s good in both areas. She can continue in any area she wants.’

“Keep it up sweetie, you’re right!” Olivia adds a classic Aussie accent, while Kylie replies with a laugh, “Yeah, you beauty buddy.”

Later in 2018, Kylie shared another photo of the couple together at the Royal Bicentennial Concert, but her caption was in honor of Olivia’s 70th birthday.

“Happy birthdays to the one and only ONJ,” she captioned a throwback photo.

Olivia Newton-John, left, in one of her last public appearances in 2019. The actress died Monday at the age of 73. She can be seen on the right in her most iconic role in Grease in 1978

The women have also both battled cancer – Kylie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 while on tour, while Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

After recovering from her diagnosis and undergoing partial mastectomy and reconstruction, Olivia was again diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, but chose to keep it private.

In 2017, a tumor was found at the base of the Xanadu singer’s spine.

Olivia’s husband broke the news of the star’s death in a heartbreak Facebook post Monday morning, following her brave and extraordinarily public decades-long health battle.

Olivia’s death was announced Monday by her husband John Easterling on her social media pages, saying she died surrounded by family and friends.

Just days before her death, Olivia Newton-John posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram with her husband John Easterling

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” wrote Mr Easterling.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Flowers were placed on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as fans celebrated the life of the beloved actress and singer.

A huge wreath of flowers decorated the star on Monday

One of the first to pay her respects on Monday was John Travolta, her co-star in Grease — the 1978 film that catapulted her career and made her a global icon.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our whole life so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We’ll see you on the road and we’ll all be together again,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

‘Your from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’

John Travolta was one of the first to pay tribute to Newton-John on Instagram. Their joint performance catapulted both of their careers in 1978

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the iconic 1978 film Grease that catapulted her career. He was one of the first to pay her tribute on Monday

Newton-John famously opposed the role of Sandy in the 1978 film Grease. She was 28 at the time and thought she was too old to play a fresh-faced high school student.

Other tributes were Australian singer Delta Goodrem, who honored her beloved ‘mentor and friend’.

Delta, 37, shared photos of herself hugging Olivia and saying she was “like family” to her.

“I love you forever,” Delta wrote in her touching post. “The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the whole world felt Olivia’s unparalleled light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and friendly.’

Heartbroken Delta Goodrem has paid tribute to her beloved ‘mentor and friend’ Olivia Newton-John following the death of the Grease star at the age of 73 following a protracted battle with cancer

“My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… she was always there for me. Family to me.’

She added: “I don’t have all the words I would like to say today, but I hope everyone will join in to celebrate our beloved Olivia, her heart, soul, talent, courage, grace…I love forever you ❤️.’

The ‘Lost Without You’ singer played the famous Australian icon in the 2018 TV miniseries, Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You.

Olivia is survived by her 36-year-old daughter Chloe Lattanzi – who posted a loving tribute to her mother on Instagram three days ago, saying: ‘I adore this woman. My mother. My best friend.’

Lattanzi shared this touching image on Instagram on Monday along with other photos from her childhood. She didn’t caption, but was inundated with support and compassionate messages from followers

Olivia Newton-John with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, left and right, when Chloe was a child. She suffered several miscarriages before giving birth to Chloe in 1986