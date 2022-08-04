Kylie Minogue breaks her silence on Neighbours finale

Kylie Minogue has spoken out after the Neighbors final last week.

On Instagram, the 54-year-old pop icon made an emotional confession after reprising her role as Charlene in the classic Australian soap opera.

Kylie shared a series of photos from her time on Ramsay Street, with many alongside on-screen co-star and love interest Jason Donovan, who played Scott Robinson.

‘Yes, there were tears! Congratulations to the @neighbours team for the heartwarming and festive finale,” she captioned her message. ‘You will always be in my heart!!!’

It comes after rumors were finally debunked about hitmaker ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ performing on the show.

Fans were disappointed that Kylie and Jason got so little dialogue.

Neighbors executive producer Jason Herbison revealed why Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan said so little in the final – after returning triumphantly to Ramsay Street

Neighbors executive producer Jason Herbison told… TV tonight that the pair filmed their special appearance before he even wrote the final episode — so what they said had to fit into the rest of the storyline.

“Our conversations with Jason and Kylie were always about making a little appearance,” Herbison told TV Tonight.

“They didn’t want to overshadow the current cast or make the finale about them. We also filmed their scenes before I wrote the episode, so whatever we filmed had to fit in with that.”

He added that Kylie and Jason, who appeared on the soap in the 1980s (pictured), didn’t want their highly anticipated return to Ramsay Street to “overshadow” the show and its newest cast members.

He defended Kylie after she took in the comments on social media, saying, “I hate to see Kylie resist any criticism — she was nothing short of amazing that day.”

Kylie and Jason’s much-loved characters Charlene and Scott Robinson made their much-anticipated entrance to the garden party as they drove their recognizable green Mini into Ramsay Street before surprising their friends.

“Wow, wow,” Scott said as they stepped out of the Mini during the finale.

‘This is crazy. We made it, didn’t we?’ he added. Kylie’s character Charlene then said, “Home sweet home.”

The pair returned to Erinsborough for the first time since parting ways from the suburb and moved to Brisbane after tying the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony over 30 years ago.

In addition to Kylie and Jason last appearing on the show, there were also epic comebacks made by Holly Valance (Flick Scully), Natalie Imbruglia (Beth Brennan), Guy Pearce (Mike Young), and Ian Smith (Harold Bishop) as they reprized their roles on the soap opera.