Kylie Minogue, 54, stuns in a dusty pink tulle dress as she promotes her vegan Darling fragrance 

By Jacky

  • Australian singer, 54, has relaunched perfume range with new vegan formula
  • It has top notes of passion fruit, freesia and lychee and is described as floral
  • Comes after the star’s range of sparkling roses brought in £7.7 million in sales in a year

By Imogen Horton for The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Her range of sparkling roses made a turnover of £7.7 million in one year.

So Kylie Minogue hopes her latest bottle will be just as popular — and have an even better nose.

The Australian singer, 54, has relaunched her perfume range with a new vegan formula.

Posing in a dusty pink tulle dress with her hair styled in loose waves, the former Neighbors star looks ethereal as she promotes her Darling fragrance, which she’s now selling in the US following a relaunch in the UK, Spain, France and Australia earlier this year.

First launched in 2006, the fragrance now has a vegan formula that is said to last longer.

Kylie Minogue, 54, has relaunched her perfume range with a new vegan formula

Posing in a dusty pink tulle dress with her hair styled in loose waves, the former Neighbors star looks ethereal as she promotes her Darling scent

Minogue's Darling perfume has top notes of passion fruit, freesia and lychee and is described - like the bunch of flowers she holds - as a floral fragrance

It has top notes of passion fruit, freesia and lychee and is described – like the bunch of flowers it holds – as a floral fragrance.

Last week, Miss Minogue reunited with former co-star Jason Donovan for the latest episode of Neighbours.

Fans were disappointed that the pair got so little dialogue – which one source said was due to their busy schedules.

And with the many projects Miss Minogue has on the way, it’s clear why.

