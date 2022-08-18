Kylie Jenner’s lips look bigger than ever as she uses her old trick

<!–

Kylie Jenner’s lips looked bigger than ever as she posed for a TikTok video on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Siren tucked her new Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss called Gloss Drip ($16) into the underrated shade she released on her birthday on August 10.

This comes after the mum of two revealed on social media in 2020 how she makes her already puffy lips look even better.

She shared a tutorial clip on her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page.

The billion dollar beauty showed her followers how to quickly make up her lips with a liner, lipstick and gloss in less than a minute in this new tutorial.

And in doing so, the TV star revealed that she really does make her pout look much bigger with the help of three tools.

‘Crystal high gloss is our beautiful clear gloss! perfect for capping off all your lip looks or wearing alone,” the caption read.

Momager Kris Jenner’s daughter first outlined her lips in a mauve pink, overlining so her lips have more surface area.

Then she filled in her lips with one of her liquid lipsticks.

And finally, the star, who had her hair styled at the same time, added a generous coat of lip gloss.

She filled her lips with filler years ago, which made her look very different.

But the Lip Kit founder also uses makeup to make her pout look even fuller.

Stormi Webster’s mother wore a white robe and her long black hair fell over her shoulders.

She used the Lip Trio, Coconut Lip Liner, Kylie Matte Lipstick and Crystal Gloss.

The rest of her face was also completely made up with winged liquid liner and beige eyeshadow.