Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods sizzles in a curve-hugging metallic mini dress

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jordyn Woods showed off her famous curves on Instagram on Wednesday by posting sultry new images.

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend donned her enviable physique in an asymmetrical mini dress from Coucoo, which accentuated the metallic gray look with a Chanel purse and Amina Muaddi open-toed stiletto sandals.

Woods has been showing off her body since she lost 30 pounds in 2018 thanks to exercising and changing her diet.

Dazzling curves: Jordyn Woods, 25, showed off her famous curves on Instagram on Wednesday by posting sultry new photos of her in a metallic gray mini dress

According to the brand websiteCoucoo’s Gagnon dress costs $95 and comes in a variety of shimmery colors. Jordyn’s smooth ‘glacier gray’ fabric gave her body an ‘ethereal sheen’.

With her hair styled in wavy curls, the model and influencer stared into the camera and posed in front of a storm. Her impeccable glamor was done by Olivia Rose, who doubled as Jordyn’s makeup artist and hairstylist for her smoldering night out.

Judging by her simple caption of a slot machine emoji, Jordyn appeared to be in a casino in her hotel suite. She clearly hit the jackpot with her looks as she received no shortage of love in the comments section of the post.

“How are you so flawless,” plus-size model Tara Lynn responded with a heart-eye emoji. Influencer and sportswear designer Raven Tracy echoed Tara Lynn’s love three times with a trio of heart-eyed emojis.

The Accessories: Kylie Jenner’s former best friend adorned her Coucoo asymmetric mini dress with a Chanel purse and Amina Muaddi open-toed sandal

The dress: According to the brand’s website, Coucoo’s Gagnon dress retails for $95 dollars and comes in several shimmery colors like “white pearl” and “sugar plum.”

The reality star recently celebrated her 25th birthday, marking the milestone last month with her NBA player friend Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves star, 26, helped his socialite girlfriend ring in her birthday by attending her extravagant Wonderland-themed bash. “I could write a letter about your greatness,” he wrote to a… Instagram tribute to Bos. “But the world already knows how I feel… To another 365 love.”

‘I love you!’ the Life of Kylie star responded.

The old friends were introduced “years ago” by a mutual friend, but their close bond didn’t become romantic until May 2020. Towns opened up about the evolution of their relationship on Woods’ Instagram series regular-ish last year. “Our relationship grew where we became more than friends,” he explained. “And then we developed a deeper relationship.”

Blooming at 25: The reality star recently celebrated her 25th birthday, marking the milestone last month with her NBA player boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 26.

Bombproof: The model has proven resilient in the face of scandal as she rehabilitated her personal and professional life after falling out with Kylie Jenner over a reported affair with Tristan Thompson in 2019

The happy couple often documents their luxurious world trip on social media and publicizes their love for each other. “Lake Como will never be the same,” Woods wrote to their… Italian outing during the summer.

The success of this relationship has helped to distance Jordyn even more from the scandal that changed her life. The model got into a fight with Kylie Jenner in 2019 after Woods reportedly had contact with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“The only person who can cancel you is God,” Jordyn said in a… episode of MTV Cribs after enduring the firestorm that erupted from the bomb threats. The star has moved on from the scandal and has rehabilitated her professional life into a thriving career, collaborating with Shein on a new clothing line and looking fabulous in front of her 12.6 million Instagram followers.

Unholy cancellation culture: ‘The only person you can cancel is God,’ Jordyn said on an episode of MTV Cribs after enduring the firestorm that erupted from the bomb reports