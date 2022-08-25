Kylie Jenner’s daughter wears silver dress and chunky trainers

<!–

Her mom has a billion-pound beauty empire and likes to experiment with her style.

So it should come as no surprise that little Stormi Webster has followed her mom Kylie Jenner when it comes to dressing up.

The toddler, four, had a huge smile on her face as she wore a tailored silver shimmery dress which she wore with comfy white chunky Nike sneakers.

Storming to the top of the best dressed lists! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, 4, wore a silver dress and chunky sneakers as they headed for a cosmetics launch at Ulta Beauty in Westwood

Wow! The tot, four, carried the smallest silver handbag called the mini Friday tote with handle from Attico, which costs $991

She carried the smallest silver handbag called the mini Friday tote with handle from Attico, which costs $991

No doubt the accessory comes from Kylie’s extensive handbag collection, which is said to be worth around $1 million.

Stormi, whose father is musician Travis Scott, wore dark designer glasses as she headed to a cosmetics launch at Ulta Beauty in Westwood.

Eye-catching amount: The accessory is undoubtedly from Kylie’s extensive handbag collection, which is said to be worth around $1 million

Little superstar: Stormi also looked stylish in a white dress with matching sneakers as she was led down the red carpet by her mother Kylie at the Billboard Awards in May

Her mother looked quite iconic herself, wearing a white mini dress paired with a pair of bold white sunglasses that suited her perfectly.

She wore sky-high white pumps and carried an oversized lipstick-covered handbag that was covered in diamonds and cost $695 from Judith Lieber.

It’s not the first time Stormi has had a fashion moment.

She has previously matched her mom with a pink Dior slanted logo set, as well as a satin emerald number.

With Baby S: She used to match her famous mother in a pink and white Christian Dior dress with light pink jelly sandals

Wealthy star: Makeup mogul Kylie, 22, became Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire last year (pictured with daughter Stormi, when she was just two)

She’s lucky! Stormi’s has its own LV bag, and with its personalized Troll design, it costs about $2600

Patch of luxury: Following in mom’s footsteps, Stormi is building quite the collection, after receiving a $20,000 (L) Hermes Kelly bag and a $2,600 (R) Louis Vuitton purse

And Stormi already has her own coveted handbag collection that most people could only dream of, including her own $2,600 custom Louis Vuitton bag.

She also has a $20,000 pink Hermes Kelly bag that she’s seen wearing on her arm.

Kylie once wrote on Instagram, “I hope she wants to match me forever.”

Unbelievable: Kylie took another peek at her large handbag range earlier Sunday night, organized in color-coordinated fashion in her chic Hidden Hills mansion

Look Inside… The media personality first treated fans to a glimpse of her lavish collection in August 2018, with an estimated value of more than $1 million in her closet

Dazzling: The black section of her wardrobe features her signature Saint Laurent and Fendi pieces — with the entrepreneur splurging at least $1,320 per item