Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi gets asked to ‘make mommy laugh’ during a glamorous photo shoot

Kylie Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes look at a promotional shoot for the second season of her famous family’s reality series, The Kardashians, on Hulu.

After posing for unique photos in a form-fitting beige dress and her shiny raven locks in an elegant updo, the makeup mogul, 25, was joined by her daughter Stormi Webster.

After a glamorous outfit change to a figure-hugging navy blue dress, she was joined on a white couch by her four-year-old girl, who wore a white hoodie and green mermaid skirt.

As they took pictures together, a photographer is heard asking the toddler to “make mommy laugh,” prompting both Stormi and her mom to chuckle.

The footage also shows Jenner telling fans to stream the series exclusively on Hulu.

Her boyfriend Travis Scott and the father of her two children said, “Looks good.”

Her message comes three days after she hinted at a problem following the birth of baby number two, whose name she has yet to reveal.

New mom Kylie, tackling her postpartum struggles, can be seen in the teaser that opens up to her model sister Kendall Jenner as she admits she cried for weeks after the birth of her son.

“I should be really happy now, I just had a new baby,” Kylie says, before adding: “But I cried non-stop for three weeks.

Kylie gave birth to her second child on February 2 of this year and originally revealed that his name would be Wolf, but later announced that they had changed their mind.

She first opened up about her struggles in June of this year, writing on Instagram: “Just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum hasn’t been easy. It has not been easy, it is very difficult. This experience has been a bit more difficult for me personally than it was for my daughter.’

In late March, she admitted for the first time that “postpartum wasn’t easy” while talking about her mental, physical and spiritual health.

"This experience has been a little more difficult for me personally than it was for my daughter."

Earlier this week, Jenner hit back at a TikTok user who accused her of faking relativity by filming videos in her car, not “multi-million dollar house.”

“It’s really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 minutes to make. And yes, I’m still driving and doing normal things,” she commented on Tuesday under her hater’s video.

Growing family: Kylie gave birth to her second child on February 2 this year and originally revealed his name would be Wolf but later announced they had changed their mind