Kylie Jenner’s applies ANTI-AGING serum from her brand Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner is only 25 years old, but she’s already applying ‘anti-aging serum’ to her lavish lips.

On Tuesday, the cosmetics mogul was seen rubbing a wand full of the formula over her very large pout in an Insta Story while wearing a light gray hoodie during a “very rare lazy day” at home in Hidden Hills, California.

In a separate post, she noted that the product is “anti-aging,” although that’s not part of the description on her website.

Another young lady! Kylie Jenner Is Only 25 Years Old, But She Is Already Applying ‘Anti-Aging Serum’ To Her Generous Lips

Will keep lips young? In a separate post, she noted that the product is ‘anti-aging’ as it doesn’t make that claim on its website

The description on her website Kylie Cosmetics doesn’t mention that the serum is “anti-aging,” but it could just be a given because sweet almond oil, coconut oil and avocado oil – or almost any type of oil – are moisturizing and thus lips look younger. can show off.

“The limited-edition Kris Collection Lip Serum provides comfort and care in a luminous sheen that’s perfect to use as a prep for lipstick or just for a glossy pout,” the copy reads online.

“This smooth, non-sticky serum is formulated with 69% oils of natural origin, including sweet almond oil, coconut oil and avocado oil.”

Pouty Princess: On Tuesday, the cosmetics mogul was seen rubbing a wand full of the formula over her very large pout in an Insta story

Lazy lady: Siren wore a light gray hoodie during a ‘very rare lazy day’ at home in Hidden Hills, California

Kris Lip Serum Comfort + Shine costs $22.

Jenner is known for filling her lips when she was a teenager.

In 2021, Jenner admitted she decided to get lip fillers after she was mocked for her kissing skills.

The star made the confession on the reunion show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Final Curtain Part 1, which aired in June 2021.

Speaking to host Andy Cohen, the beauty mogul mused, “My love of makeup started with my insecurities with my lips. And I never thought about it until I had one of my first kisses.’

Always on the go: Although she said she was having a lazy day, Kylie managed to fill her Instagram account with stunning images

She recalled: “A man said to me, ‘Oh my god, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. And then, from that moment on… from that moment on I felt… unchaste.’

Kylie – who first started experimenting with lip fillers when she was 17 – continued: ‘That was really hard for me. Like a guy you like says, I don’t know, it just hit me.

“I just didn’t feel desirable or beautiful. I really wanted bigger lips. I would outline my lips with lip liner to create the illusion of bigger lips.

“And then I was finally like, ‘this lip liner won’t work,’ and I finally got my lips done.”

‘I didn’t feel desirable’: Jenner admitted in June 2021 that she got lip fillers for the first time as a teenager because a boy mocked her kissing skills during the KUWTK reunion show, The Final Curtain Part 1

Then and now: Kylie (pictured left aged 16) got lip fillers at age 17 – but only admitted a year later that she had them done

Despite being affected by the incident at the time, Kylie admitted she can now laugh at the debacle, joking that she should name one of her famous lip kits after the boy who mocked her.

In addition to improving her lips, Kylie has admitted to experimenting with facial fillers in the past.

Kylie first started looking different in 2014, when she was 17 years old, she debuted her chubby pout, after getting fillers — but only admitted a year later that she had them done.

In 2015, at age 18, Kylie’s face shape appears to be changing, as a result of filler injections, with some plastic surgeons speculating that she also had a nose job – which Kylie denied.

Kylie has also been accused of having a boob job and liposuction in the past, but has always insisted that the extent of her cosmetic enhancements ended with fillers.

Elsewhere on the reunion show, Kylie admitted that she always felt like the odd one out.