Kylie Jenner wows in a figure-hugging white gown at Acne Studios show during Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner turned heads when she attended the Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The makeup mogul, 25, looked incredible at the event in a form-fitting white dress with dramatic cape-style sleeves.

She formed a storm on the pink carpet in the wrinkled number that cut at her waist before falling to the floor.

Kylie wore her raven locks in a sleek low bun that showed off her statement earrings.

She opted for a soft makeup palette with a pale pink blush and contoured lips before shielding her eyes with quirky framed sunglasses.

To complete her look, Kylie sported long acrylic nails and increased her length with a pair of strappy white heels.

It comes as fans who watched the season two premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians believe that Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, accidentally revealed the name of Kylie’s son.

The little boy, whose father is Travis Scott, was originally introduced to the world as Wolf, but the makeup expert later told fans that she and her beau waived the nickname.

On Thursday’s episode of their reality show, four-year-old True is overheard talking to her mother Khloe shortly after she welcomed a new baby boy through a surrogate, with True referring to her little brother as “Snowy.”

But while her mom corrects that Snowy isn’t the baby’s name, fans are now speculating it could be Kylie’s son’s name — with True confusing her new brother and cousin.

The episode documented the birth of Khloe’s second child with love rat Tristan Thompson – with their firstborn child True virtually meeting her new brother.

During a FaceTime call, True yelled “Hi, Snowy!” to the newborn, before Khloe corrected her daughter, “His name isn’t Snowy.”

During the episode, Khloe joked that her son is “No Name Johnson” because she has yet to decide on her son’s name.

But the random “Snowy” case makes fans think True could have confused her new little brother with another new baby in the family — her Aunt Kylie’s seven-month-old son.

Earlier this month, on The Late Late Show, Kylie Jenner told host James Corden that her son still doesn’t have a name.

She explained that legally the baby is still Wolf Webster: “His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that won’t be his name. We wait and simmer. We don’t call him Wolf,’ she said.

