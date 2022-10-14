Kylie Jenner wears racy LBD for date with Travis Scott

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner slipped into a sassy LBD on Thursday night for a romantic night out with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 25-year-old makeup mogul held hands with her on-again rapper partner as they arrived at the famous Craig’s hangout in West Hollywood.

She wore a sleek black PVS dress and matching knee-high boots for the evening, later donning black sunglasses to complete the look.

The couple have two children together; daughter Stormi, 4, and a baby boy – whose name has not been revealed since they decided to withdraw his original name Wolf.

Kylie recently revealed that the birth of her second child in February changed the way she looked at her body, noting that she is “less stressed” about weight and more focused on her “feminine energy.”

When the topic of her post-baby body came up on a recent episode of The Kardashians, she said, “I’m excited for your first baby, it’s such a shock to see your body change like that. This time I don’t feel that way at all.

“Maybe it’s harder mentally, but when I see my body and stuff, I just trust the process.”

She explained, “I’m a lot less stressed about my weight and how I look and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I’ve made a baby.”

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Kylie and Travis, 31, “have mastered being together.”

The couple in love is “successful co-parenting” and they are very happy in their relationship.

The source said: ‘Kylie and Travis are doing really well.

“They have really mastered being together and successful co-parenting.

It really works for them and they just live through life. They are doing great as parents of two.’

Kylie – who previously dated rap star Tyga – also loves that Travis takes such a hands-on approach to parenting.

The insider added: “Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that.

“He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason why they work as a couple. He always does his best as a father and as a partner and Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones.”

Kylie supported Travis in the wake of the devastating Astroworld tragedy last November.