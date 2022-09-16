Kylie Jenner treats daughter Stormi to an adventurous trip to Disneyland along with her nieces

Kylie Jenner spent the day earlier on Thursday with family in the happiest place on Earth.

The 25-year-old TV personality shared a series of Instagram stories and adorable snaps of memorable moments captured during the trip.

The businesswoman brought her daughter Stormi (4), who she shares with singer Travis Scott. She also had a lot of fun with her beloved nieces, four-year-old Chicago West, Dream Kardashian (5) and True Thompson (4).

Girls day! Kylie Jenner, 25, was seen with her daughter, Stormi, along with Chicago West, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian for a day trip to Disneyland

The beauty shared videos on her Instagram story to give a glimpse of her girls day at Disneyland to her 367 million followers.

The short clips showed the reality star holding hands with her daughter and nieces as they walked through the busy adventure park with orchestral Disney music playing in the background.

Another adorable video showed the large group enjoying one of the popular attractions in the happiest place on earth.

Kylie kept her look casual for the day and chose to stay cool and comfortable while walking under the hot sun.

Excited: In the short videos, Kylie’s daughter and nieces seemed more than excited to be in the happiest place on Earth

Seeing the sights: A clip showed the reality star leading the way around the crowd as they headed for a ride

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics wore loose fitting dark gray jeans along with a black cropped short sleeve top.

She put on a pair of white sneakers as she led the way through the large theme park.

Her dark brown hair fell straight over her shoulders, sunglasses balanced on her long locks.

The talented beauty seemed to be having fun while going for rides and spending time with her family.

Enjoying the rides: Kylie had a blast on one of the popular Disney attractions with her daughter and nieces

Magical day: The businesswoman seemed to enjoy a day off to spend time at Disneyland

Kylie is no stranger to the happiest place on earth and was pictured earlier in April with her daughter Stormi and Travis Scott at the theme park.

The two also share a son who was welcomed earlier this year in February and has yet to reveal the official name.

The stars had originally named their son Wolf, but revealed shortly after that they had chosen a different name.

The TV personality further opened up about the name change during a performance on The late late show with James Cordon.

“We haven’t officially changed the name legally. His name is still Wolf. His passport is Wolf, but that won’t be his name. We’re just waiting,” she explained.

Proud Mom: In an interview with People, Kylie said, “Stormi is my legacy. I’m raising her to be smart and kind and driven’

Under the sun: The star led the way under the bright sun as they made their way through the theme park

The entrepreneur brought up Stormi during an interview with CR Fashion Book, revealing that she keeps all her extensive wardrobe for her daughter.

“I’m saving everything for my daughter. I have the most amazing pieces and can’t wait to share my entire archive with her when she’s older,” she declared.

‘I’m so excited to see her wear and style them! And hopefully she’ll wear one of my Met dresses to the prom.”

Kylie and her family will be featured in the upcoming second season of The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on September 22.

Mother-daughter duo: Kylie and her daughter, Stormi, seem to have a close bond and relationship