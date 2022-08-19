Kylie Jenner takes the plunge in VERY revealing dress attending sister Kendall’s 818 Tequila party

Kylie Jenner took the plunge in a sensationally revealing gown as she attended a party for her sister Kendall’s 818 Tequila brand on Thursday.

The 25-year-old lip kit mogul joined a star-studded troupe of guests at one of the Los Angeles outposts of London club Soho House for the party.

For her last jaw-dropping public appearance, Kylie showed off a lavish helping of side-boob in a dress that was low and wide enough to risk a wardrobe malfunction.

The busty bombshell was seen holding hands with her old friend Yris Palmer, who owns a business that sells fake eyelashes.

Kylie was decked out in an ethereal charcoal dress that highlighted her stately hourglass figure as she emerged from the party.

Her sizzling ensemble was cut low enough to show off not only her impressive plunging neckline, but also her enviably slender post-baby midriff.

Sharpening her unmistakable features with a heavy make-up, the lip kit mogul wore her silky black hairdo down.

Kylie skillfully balanced on a sky-high pair of brick-blue heels as she made her way out of the party after nightfall.

Outside of the party, she caught a glimpse of a warm hug with Corey Gamble, her mother Kris Jenner’s dramatically younger boyfriend.

Corey, dressed for the occasion in a shimmering blue, black, and silver top, strolled with Kylie and Yris across the Soho House parking lot.

Thursday’s party welcomed a star-studded guest list that included Kendall’s sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian and their “momager” Kris.

Kendall launched 818 Tequila last February, naming it after the zip code she was born in, sparking a predictable row of cultural appropriation.

The night before the Soho House event, 818 Tequila threw an investor party in Beverly Hills, which Kylie attended with her four-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie shares Stormi, as well as a son whose name she has not made public, with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Travis and Kylie welcomed their newest baby in February, just a day after Stormi’s fourth birthday, and initially announced his name was Wolf.

Shortly after, however, Kylie shocked her fans by revealing on social media, “FYI OUR SUNNAME IS NO MORE WOLF.”

She explained: “WE JUST REALLY DON’T SENSE THAT IT WAS HIM. ONLY WANT TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.’

Their decision prompted Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli’s son Wolfgang, who goes on to date Wolf, to cheekily tweet, “THANK F***.”

The family recently flew to the Bahamas to celebrate Kylie’s 25th birthday on a breathtaking sun-filled vacation that was documented on social media.

Kylie celebrated her birthday on a yacht with a group that included her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Birthday girl best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and family friend La La Anthony were also part of the swank affair.

Family time: Kylie showed her support for Travis when she and Stormi attended his concert at the O2 in London earlier this month during his comeback after Astroworld

Kylie’s daughter attended, along with Kim Kardashian’s little girl Chicago, who was born just a few weeks before Stormi.

Also in attendance was Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, who gifted Kylie a rare $100,000 tricolor Hermes Birkin bag.

Meanwhile, Travis is in the midst of a comeback after a deadly stampede claimed 10 lives at his Astroworld festival appearance last year.