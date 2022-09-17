Kylie Jenner takes daughter, two nieces to Disneyland with six helpers

Advertisement

Keeping Up With The Kardashians veteran Kylie Jenner played the part of the good mother when she reached Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday afternoon.

The stunning cosmetics magnate wore all black — a black Balenciaga T-shirt and dark jeans with a black bag — with her raven black hair down and dark sunglasses on as she wandered the amusement park and did some rides.

Along with the 25-year-old billionaire, her daughter, Stormi, was four, as well as brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, whose mother is Blac Chyna, and Kim Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter Chicago West – whose father is rapper and clothing designer Kanye West.

Also on the trip were Khloe Kardashian’s child True Thompson, four, whose father is basketball star Tristan Thompson. Kylie’s partner, rapper Travis Scott – with whom she also has a son – was not seen.

The group was escorted around the theme park by four bodyguards and two Disneyland VIP guides. That was a total of six helpers, which seems justified given the number of young children with her.

Also in the party was Jenner’s makeup artist Ariel, who wore long cherry red nails. They enjoyed many of the attractions in the park, including the Radiator Springs racers.

At another point, Kylie saw the ride from It’s A Small World enter while holding the kids’ hands. Elsewhere, Kylie was seen pulling a wagon, which is not normally allowed in the park. The high school graduate was also seen checking the lines, which are still long despite summer being unofficially over.

The beauty shared videos on her Instagram story to give a glimpse of her girls day at Disneyland to her 367 million followers.

The short clips showed the reality star holding hands with her daughter and nieces as they walked through the busy adventure park with orchestral Disney music playing in the background. Another adorable video showed the large group enjoying one of the popular attractions in the happiest place on earth.

Kylie kept her look casual for the day and chose to stay cool and comfortable while walking under the hot sun.

Jenner seemed to be having fun while going for rides and spending time with her family. Kylie is no stranger to the happiest place on earth and was previously pictured in April with her daughter Stormi and Travis at the theme park.

The two also share a son who was welcomed earlier this year in February and has yet to reveal the official name. The stars had originally named their son Wolf, but revealed shortly after that they had chosen a different name.

The TV personality further opened up about the name change during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Cordon. “We haven’t officially changed the name legally. His name is still Wolf. His passport is Wolf, but that won’t be his name. We’re just waiting,” she explained.

Speaking to People about her daughter, Kylie said, “Stormi is my legacy. I’m raising her to be smart, kind, and driven.’ The entrepreneur brought up Stormi (pictured) during an interview with CR Fashion Book and revealed that she keeps all her extensive wardrobe for her daughter.

‘I’m saving everything for my daughter. I have the most amazing pieces and can’t wait to share my entire archive with her when she’s older,” she declared. ‘I’m so excited to see her wear and style them! And hopefully she’ll wear one of my Met dresses to the prom.”

Kylie and her family will be featured in the upcoming second season of The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on September 22.