Kylie Jenner stuns in a strapless black dress in outing with daughter Stormi and beau Travis Scott

She recently defended herself over accusations of not following sanitation protocols while visiting a lab in Milan for her makeup collection.

But Kylie Jenner seemed unfazed by the drama as she stepped hand-in-hand with her daughter Stormi, four, and boyfriend Travis Scott on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Kardashians star cut a glamorous figure when she dined out at celebrity hotspot Nobu in London.

She showed off her enviable figure in a strapless black mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with a pair of black heeled sandals.

The TV personality carried her essentials in a black handbag on one arm while holding her four-year-old daughter, who walked between her and Scott, by the hand.

She styled her dark locks loosely in glamorous waves and let her outfit do the talking while keeping her accessories minimal.

Kylie accentuated her striking features with a dramatic silver smokey eye makeup palette and a hint of nude lipstick.

She was joined by her boyfriend Travis – with whom she shares Stormi and six-month-old Wolf – as he performs at the O2 this weekend.

For their family meal, the 31-year-old rapper cut a trendy figure in washed-out jeans and a graphic T-shirt, which he wore under a black leather jacket.

He stayed comfortable in a pair of cream and black sneakers and completed his edgy look with an extravagant necklace pendant and silver earrings.

Travis wore his dark locks in pigtails as he walked hand in hand with his daughter Stormi.

Their outing comes after Kylie defended herself against accusations of not adhering to proper sanitation protocols while visiting a lab in Milan for her makeup collection.

She specifically responded to Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-winning makeup artist who called Kylie on Instagram after she posted photos from the lab on Wednesday.

Kylie insisted the photo he posted wasn’t actually taken in a production facility, insisting she would “never” circumvent sanitation protocols.

The reality star hit back at Kevin in the comments section of his post, writing: ‘Kevin – this photo was not taken in a production facility. I would never circumvent hygiene protocols, nor would any other celebrity or beauty brand owner. that is completely unacceptable, I agree.

“This is a small personal space where I create my own fun samples and shoot for content that is nowhere near mass-produced. no one puts customers at risk! shame on you kevin for spreading false information!!!!’

A back-and-forth between the duo ensued as Kevin accused her of “gaslighting” her followers.

“So you stood on a platform and looked into an expensive homogenizer that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covers the mixing paddles) with no personal protective equipment or your hair tied back, and you were wearing a lab coat from @weareregi?

‘But this isn’t a cosmetics factory? It’s a personal space? Wow, there’s some serious gaslight going on here,” he replied.

‘I am ashamed? NO, shame on you or whoever takes care of your social media for trying to make everyone think I’m to blame. Just take responsibility for your mistake and move on,” he wrote in a separate comment.

Kylie hit back again, this time insisting she should change her dog Kevin’s name because of the altercation.

“Oh were you there Kevin? ugh now I have to change my dog’s name,” she added.

Are you seriously going to lie and troll me? Wow,” he posted.

Kylie came under scrutiny Wednesday after she posted pictures of herself in the lab where her Kylie Cosmetics products are made.

The Los Angeles-born star captioned the clip, “In the lab creates new magic for you…better than ever,” and tagged her brand’s name in the post.

This led commentators to point out that Kylie was not wearing a hair cap, gloves and mask when she checked out of the facility with her long hair dangling down.

One user wrote: ‘Wear a hair cap’, while another asked, ‘Shouldn’t you wear gloves, a mask and the hairnet???’

Bennett, an Emmy-winning makeup artist and cosmetic professional, posted a critique of the images she posted Wednesday

Another user said: ‘I see so many lab rules not being followed’, while another said: ‘No gloves or a hairnet in a lab??? or even a mask???’

Sources told Dailymail.com that Kylie was not on the production floor and was in the accessible lab area where she could play with colors and idea concepts.

Finally, the images caught the attention of Kevin, who weighed in on the case.

“I have very short hair and I was NEVER allowed in the lab or on the production floor without a hairnet, shoe covers, mask… and disposable gloves.”

Kevin claimed that Jenner “was making her followers think she was making cosmetics,” while wondering “what ignorant manufacturer… let her perform this photo in their lab and on the production floor — without the following proper sanitation protocols.

“I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them.”

He ended by saying, ‘People, this is not the way we make cosmetics and it misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you.”

Dailymail.com has reached out to Jenner’s representatives for comment on the criticism.