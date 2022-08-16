Kylie Jenner slips her curves into a grey ruched dress for dinner with beau Travis Scott in Malibu

<!–

She recently celebrated her 25th birthday with a lavish party in the Bahamas.

But Kylie Jenner enjoyed a more relaxed evening with her boyfriend Travis Scott on Monday, when the couple went out for dinner at Lucky’s in Malibu.

The makeup mogul let her famous curves slip into a gray ruffled dress with an unusual bust cut as she left the chic eatery with the rapper.

Kylie, who recently returned to LA after her grand birthday celebrations, opted for a more laid-back outfit compared to her glamorous look.

The mum of two opted for a loose-fitting gray dress with the ruffle building to a cutout on the chest, paired with relaxed white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Travis cut a casual figure in a leather jacket and gray ripped jeans along with a graphic tee as he left Lucky’s hand in hand with girlfriend Kylie.

It comes after Travis surprised friend Kylie for her 25th birthday by filling her Hidden Hills mansion with large bouquets of pink flowers.

In a clip shared to Instagram Stories, Kylie gushed about her unexpected birthday surprise, while her sister Khloe Kardashian poked fun by saying, ‘Oh my! Excuse my rinky dinky flowers I sent [laughing face emoji]’

Kylie celebrated her 25th birthday with her famous sisters and a group of friends with a lavish getaway in the Bahamas.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared some snaps from the elaborate affair, complete with fireworks, where she called herself “twenty fine.”

Among her gifts, Kylie received a rare $100,000 tricolor Hermès Birkin from her mother Kris, who shared a video of her opening the gift while celebrating aboard a yacht.

On board the yacht were several of Kylie’s relatives, including Kim, her sister Kendall Jenner and her mother Kris, her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, family friend La La Anthony, and Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster and Kim’s daughter Chicago.

The compilation video featured footage of Kylie taking a shot of what looked like tequila before sucking on an orange slice.