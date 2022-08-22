Kylie Jenner slams back at harsh fan who criticized her lips during a new TikTok video

Kylie Jenner defended herself after posting a short TikTok video on Sunday with her close friend and social media influencer, Stassie Karanikolaou.

The mum of two, 25, posed with her best friend in the clip as they used a filter to make their lips look bigger.

But one hapless troll wasn’t amused and made comments about the reality star’s lips, typing “the lips, please.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has openly admitted to getting lip fillers, but the person’s critical remark sparked the beauty of telling the individual to ‘go away’.

Defending herself: Kylie Jenner, 25, wasn’t put down by a harsh comment when she posted a TikTok video with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou on August 21

In the video, the businesswoman wore a black crop top with short sleeves and green pants.

Her BFF, Stassie, wore a black cropped tank top to match her boyfriend’s color scheme. The media star added a pair of classic jeans to complete her outfit for today.

The two friends watched them adjust their hair and pose close to each other. Because of their fuller lips, a TikTok user jumped up to say, “The lips, please.”

Kylie quickly responded, typing, “It’s the filter, but go away” to defend herself.

Hits back: The reality star explained that her fuller lips were due to a ‘filter’ and told the harsh commenter to ‘go off’

Mixed comments: Some followers sent their love to the beauty while others criticized the filter

The comment section was mixed with both praise and criticism from her followers and fans.

One fan responded to Kylie’s slap back, ‘It’s the filter, but get out’, I’d cry myself to sleep afterwards.” Another follower typed, “I don’t get it. what’s wrong with their lips? They seem fine.’

However, other commentators were more negative in expressing their views. “They both have the same doctor,” one user wrote.

Insecurity: The TV personality revealed that one of the main reasons she started getting lip fillers was due to an insecurity she had

Indulged in lip fillers: Kylie has openly admitted to getting lip plumpers since an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2015

The TV personality first admitted to getting lip injections in 2015 on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, according to People.

The star explained that one of the main reasons she did that was, “It’s just an insecurity of mine, and that’s what I wanted to do.”

Kylie’s nurse, Pawnta Abrahim of Motykie Med Spa in the heart of Beverly Hills, confirmed that Refinery 29 in 2018 that the entrepreneur focuses only on her lips.

“She doesn’t do anything else, just lip fillers,” she explained. “A lot of people get fillers because they get older and lose the hyaluronic acid in their lips, but she’s so young it has nothing to do with aging.”

The nurse then added that for the TV star, “it’s just a little pouting on her lips.”

Support: Kylie recently attended her sister’s Kendall Jenner’s party to celebrate a new launch for her 818 tequila brand

Notes: During a Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, Kylie revealed that a man commenting on her petite lips after they kiss made her feel insecure

According to insider, at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special last year, Kylie discussed what led her to make the decision to get her lip plumper.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics admitted that a man’s comment about her petite lips fueled uncertainty.

“I had really small lips, and I never thought about it until I had one of my first kisses and a man said to me, ‘Oh my God, you are such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that,” revealed the mother of two.

“From that moment on I felt unkissable,” she added. “Then I developed an obsession with makeup, because it would cover my lips and make me feel more confident.”

Kylie will star in the upcoming second season of the hit Hulu series, The Kardashians, which premieres on September 22 next month.

Businesswoman: The reality star and media influencer launched her own brand Kylie Cosmetics in 2015