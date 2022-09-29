Kylie Jenner sizzles in a sheer dress with cleavage-baring cut out in Paris during Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner turned up the heat when she stepped into Paris during fashion week on Thursday.

The makeup mogul, 25, sizzles in a sheer dress with a cropped cleavage and a thigh-high leg split.

She showed off her incredible figure in the fitted number with strategically placed cherry red lace parts.

Kylie increased her height with a pair of barely-heeled sandals and carried a bright red handbag.

She opted for a glamorous makeup look, complete with a rich smokey eyeshadow and an overlined glossy brown lip.

Her long raven locks were styled smooth and tumbled down her back with a hint of wave.

It comes as fans who watched the season two premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians believe that Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, accidentally revealed the name of Kylie’s son.

The little boy, whose father is Travis Scott, was originally introduced to the world as Wolf, but the makeup expert later told fans that she and her beau waived the nickname.

On Thursday’s episode of their reality show, four-year-old True is overheard talking to her mother Khloe shortly after she welcomed a new baby boy through a surrogate, with True referring to her little brother as “Snowy.”

But while her mom corrects that Snowy isn’t the baby’s name, fans are now speculating it could be Kylie’s son’s name — with True confusing her new brother and cousin.

The episode documented the birth of Khloe’s second child with love rat Tristan Thompson – with their firstborn child True virtually meeting her new brother.

During a FaceTime call, True yelled “Hi, Snowy!” to the newborn, before Khloe corrected her daughter, “His name isn’t Snowy.”

Khloe joked that her son is ‘No Name Johnson’ as she has yet to decide on her son’s name.

But the random “Snowy” case makes fans think True could have confused her new little brother with another new baby in the family — her Aunt Kylie’s seven-month-old son.

Earlier this month, on The Late Late Show, Kylie Jenner told host James Corden that her son still doesn’t have a name.

She explained that legally the baby is still Wolf Webster: “His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that won’t be his name. We wait and simmer. We don’t call him Wolf,’ she said.