Kylie Jenner sizzles in a flowing white dress with dramatic cape at Paris Fashion Week

She has become known for her striking outfits on catwalks all over the world.

And on Sunday night, Kylie Jenner gave her 370 million fans a peek at one of her outfits for Paris Fashion Week with a series of snaps shared on her Instagram account.

The 25-year-old reality TV personality also wrote a short message in the caption of her post that read, “This look was special.”

Jenner wore a white caped dress that matched her curvy physique as she posed for the snaps.

The entrepreneur made it a point to show off the wider parts of her outfit as she stretched out her arms during the photo shoot.

The social media powerhouse added an extra bit of sparkle to her look with a pair of sparkly earrings.

Her dark brunette locks were tied together in a tight bun and contrasted perfectly with the light tone of her clothing.

Jenner shared photos of several of her looks from Paris Fashion Week on the Instagram account of her beauty company Kylie Cosmetics last Thursday.

In three of the photos, the influencer wore a shape-revealing, partially see-through bodysuit that prominently showcased her physique.

She also wore red lace parts that added elements of bright colors to her outfit.

The reality TV personality also shared photos of herself wearing a low-cut blue velvet outfit on a show.

The entrepreneur also wore what appeared to be a heart-shaped brooch and styled her hair in an elaborate bun.

Although she seemed to be making the most of her time in Paris, the media figure is still focused on the growth of Kylie Cosmetics.

The entrepreneur talked about working on the company’s projects during an interview with Harper’s Bazaarwhere she indicated that she did not see herself working in the beauty industry.

“I didn’t think this could really be my job. I’ve always loved makeup,” she said.

Jenner then noted that she wanted to continue growing her business in the future.

“Hopefully we can expand and get a big infrastructure behind Kylie Cosmetics, and go global and get more great people on the team to expand the business,” she said.