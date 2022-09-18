Kylie Jenner shows off some serious underboob in a duo of behind-the-scenes snaps

She has become known in recent years for showing her curvy shape in various promotional photo shoots.

And on Sunday, Kylie Jenner gave her 370 million Instagram followers a first look at her curvy physique with a series of sultry snaps shared on her account.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur showed off a fair amount of skin while working on a photo shoot in the snaps.

Jenner showed an underbust with an irregularly shaped translucent pink top as she posed for the photos.

The entrepreneur’s top also showed a significant portion of her toned stomach.

The social media powerhouse added an element of darkness to her look with a deep red maxi skirt that covered her rounded hips and thighs and reached to the floor.

She wore a jet black wig during the shoot and the locks fell to her shoulders and back.

Jenner shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from a CR Fashion Book photo shoot on her Instagram account on Friday.

The photos showed the social media personality as she switched through different looks as she prepared to step in front of the cameras.

The entrepreneur was also pictured as a stylist showed her various wigs that could have potentially been used during the photo shoot.

Jenner sat down for an interview with CR Fashion Bookwhere she indicated that she wanted her daughter Stormi, four, to wear her old clothes.

A look behind the scenes: Jenner shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from a photo shoot with CR Fashion Book on her Instagram account on Friday.

She stated: ‘I keep everything for my daughter – I have the most amazing pieces and can’t wait to share my entire archive with her when she’s older. I can’t wait to see how she will wear and style them!’

The entrepreneur also spoke about the success of Kylie Cosmetics and noted that she was grateful for the support of her customers.

‘I am fortunate to have been able to turn my passion into a successful business and to share my favorite products with consumers. It’s so much fun,” she said.

Jenner continued, “Each launch for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin is designed for a specific purpose and formulated with high quality ingredients yet at an accessible price.”

The reality TV personality then discussed working on her family’s new show, The Kardashians, saying the program was structured to let each member shine in their own way.

“It also focuses more on us as individuals, rather than filming as a group all the time, allowing us to share things that are happening in our lives and in our business,” she said.