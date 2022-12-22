Kylie Jenner shows off her pert posterior in sheer gown – before smearing lipstick over her face

<!–

Kylie Jenner showed off her sassy bum under a semi-sheer lace dress in sizzling Instagram snaps on Wednesday.

The cosmetics mogul, 25, playfully flaunted her thong underwear as she posed in a sheer black negligee under a leather biker jacket.

The shoot comes just ten months after welcoming her second child — a son who was revealed to still be named Wolf in the Season 2 finale of The Kardashians.

Kylie, who is also mum to daughter Stormi, four, also posed for a sultry video in which she smeared her lipstick all over her face

She tagged @hairinel, @makeupbyariel and @kyliecosmetics and captioned the post, “love you mean it.”

Fans rushed to the comment section to comment on the eye-catching post.

One fan commented, “Everything and more.” Another fan who didn’t seem to understand the symbolic meaning behind the smeared lipstick wrote, “What’s with the weird video?”

While another follower wrote, “So the lipstick isn’t smudge-proof…?”

Messy: Kylie, who is also mum to daughter Stormi, four, also posed for a sultry video in which she smeared her lipstick all over her face

Luscious lips: Kylie showed off her lip look before smearing it all over her face

Leather and lace: The cosmetics mogul posed in a sheer black negligee under a black leather biker jacket with padded shoulders and forearms.

Cosmetics icon: The beauty wore two shades of lipstick, a lighter pink color outlined with bright red

Skin flash: The beauty showed off a patch of skin as she began smearing her lipstick

Earlier this year, Kylie teamed up with her best friend Stassie on a Stassie X Kylie Collection featuring famed Kylie Cosmetics.

During an interview with Peoplethe media star opened up about her longtime friendship with the TV personality.

‘We know too much about each other. We’re stuck together forever,” she said.

She further explained that her mother had dealt with addiction during her childhood, stating that her friendships are monumental in her life.

My friends have always been my rock. My friends are my family I could choose.”