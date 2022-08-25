Kylie Jenner shocks fan as she whispers the secret name of her son in his ear

She has been tight-lipped about her son’s name since she revealed she changed it in March.

But on Wednesday, Kylie Jenner finally revealed her son’s name, whispering into a superfan’s ear at a launch party for her latest cosmetic product.

The 25-year-old billionaire beauty mogul also dropped an important clue about her baby’s name in a fun video shared by her fan as she sang her trademark “Rise and shine.”

Kylie gave birth to her second child, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott in February, announcing that the toddler’s name was Wolf.

But just a month later, she revealed she changed the name because it didn’t “feel like him” and had since admitted that she “felt rushed” to name him.

And now, with the little one now seven months old, Kylie has finally revealed the youngster’s name – albeit not publicly – at the event held at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

In a video shared on social media titled “Kylie Jenner Told Me the Name,” fan and host Colt Paulsen finally got to hear the secret.

Kylie, dressed in a deep white outfit, leaned over to Colt and covered his ear with her hand as she whispered the secret name.

Meanwhile, Colt gave a shocked expression as he digested the news and put a hand over his mouth.

In a follow-up clip, she gave a huge hint about the name as she sang her signature phrase “rise and shine.”

Fans of the star will recall that she went viral in 2019 when she sang the tune to wake up her daughter Stormi.

And followers speculated that the words could relate to the name, with one excited fan guessing in the comments: ‘His name is Sunny lol. Get up and shine!’

While some fans speculated that the name could be ‘Knight’.

In April, Kim Kardashian gave fans an update on sister Kylie’s journey to name her baby during Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The 41-year-old superstar talked about Kylie and Travis Scott’s son, who was originally named Wolf.

“There’s one more name, but she really wants to be sure,” the mogul said of the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

Kardashian stood up for her youngest sibling, saying, “It’s a really big decision. It’s the hardest thing in life to name a child.”

She added that she waited until each of her four children — North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two — were born to settle for monikers for them.

“Personally — when I had my kids, I didn’t name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like,” she explained.

The founder of SKIMS admitted that she didn’t always understand why people wait before choosing a name.

Kylie has admitted that USA today that the moment she signed her son’s birth certificate, she knew she would probably give him another name.

“We had to sign the birth certificate quickly and when I signed the birth certificate I knew I would probably change his name,” Kylie told the publication.

The beauty mogul added: “It just didn’t suit him. We haven’t legally changed his name yet. We’re in the middle of the process, so it wouldn’t feel right to share something if we don’t have an official name.”

The TV personality had previously announced the news on Instagram when she wrote in a post: ‘FYI our [son’s] name is no longer Wolf. We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share because I see Wolf everywhere.”