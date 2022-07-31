Kylie Jenner seductively pulls down her slip dress in snaps from bedroom shoot

Kylie Jenner made his second appearance on Instagram on Saturday when she shared more outtakes from a recent bedroom photo shoot.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul posed sensually for a series of images, which she shared with her 362 million followers.

The mother of two referred to her zodiac as she wrote in the caption, “there’s nothing like a girl with a lion sun.”

Kylie’s nod to the leo season comes just over a week before her birthday on August 10.

The former E! personality played seductively with her long, raven-colored locks in the multiple photos.

They were loosely textured as the mid-length hair strands ran down her back.

Her face was immaculately made up in a matte makeup look that accentuated her big brown eyes and chubby pout.

The fashionista was dressed in a long, form-fitting dress with very thin straps and a subtle neckline.

Although she was mostly covered, her voluptuous form was not covered in the outfit.

The song clung to her curvaceous figure and she played up the sultry factor of the images as she pulled the dress up on one side.

Showing one of her legs, Jenner brought the fabric to the top of her thigh while exposing her famous childhood scar.

The billionaire businesswoman — who shares daughter Stormi, four, and a son, with beau Travis Scott for nearly six months — skipped jewelry.

She also chose not to wear footwear while flaunting her model looks while showing off a French pedicure.

The large bed was unmade and had soft white sheets and a matching duvet.

The room was dimly lit and minimalist, with white curtains, a natural-colored dresser, and a fireplace in the background.

Her loyal admirers made sure that the post gained more than three million likes in just five hours.

Earlier in the day, the entrepreneur only shared two snapshots from the same shoot, which pleased the taste buds of her fans.

Captured while lying on a bed, she wrote “rise and shine” in the caption, referring to her catchphrase sung earlier.

Kylie, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner group, was lit by the hot pink glow of her neon wall fixture.