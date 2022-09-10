Kylie Jenner says mom ‘fully took’ daughter Stormi out of her vagina: ‘She delivered my first child’

Kylie Jenner revealed that her mother Kris was much more involved in the birth of her first child, Stormi Webster, than anyone expected.

During a joint guest appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 25-year-old makeup mogul shocked audiences when she revealed that her mother “gave birth” to her little girl, now four.

‘[She] took my baby completely out of the vagina,” the reality star recalled as Kris. 66, further marveled at the fact that she “pulled that baby out” of her own child.

Hands-on grandma: Kylie Jenner revealed that her mom Kris was way more involved in the birth of her first child, Stormi Webster, than anyone expected

In February, during the birth of her son, Kylie revealed that Kris was “the videographer for the second time.”

During the interview, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics admitted that her second child, a boy, still has no name.

The 7-month-old, who is legally Wolf Webster, remains unnamed. as his parents get closer to narrowing the options.

Kylie revealed that while she had no intention of naming her son Wolf, she has not yet changed the name “officially, legally.”

Proud: During a joint guest appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 25-year-old makeup mogul shocked audiences when she revealed that her mother was her little girl, now four.

‘[She] took my baby completely out of the vagina,” the reality star recalled as Kris. 66, further marveled at pulling ‘that baby out’ of her own child

“His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that won’t be his name. We wait and simmer. We don’t call him Wolf,’ she said.

It seems her boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, is constantly coming up with “cool” name ideas and constantly changing his mind.

She did confess that the couple is leaning towards one name (and said it’s not animal related), but the reality star isn’t ready to go public — or decide permanently.

When the late night host asked if the name still has an animal theme, the reality star replied, “No.”

Still choosing: During the interview, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics admitted that her second child, a seven-month-old baby boy, still has no name

Still on the air: It seems her boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, is constantly coming up with ‘cool’ name ideas and constantly changing his mind

Apparently Kylie has been struggling to make a final decision for months after getting back to Wolf.

In April, her older sister Kim told Live with Kelly and Ryan, “There’s another name, but she really wants to be sure.”

Kardashian stood up for her youngest sibling, saying, “It’s a really big decision. It’s the hardest thing in life to name a child.”

Getting Close: In April, her older sister Kim told Live with Kelly and Ryan: ‘There’s one name that sticks, but she really wants to make sure’ (seen in 2019

Kylie has admitted that USA today that the moment she signed her son’s birth certificate, she knew she would probably give him another name.

“We had to sign the birth certificate quickly, and when I signed the birth certificate, I knew I was probably going to change his name,” Kylie told the publication.

The beauty mogul added: “It just didn’t suit him. We haven’t legally changed his name yet. We’re in the middle of the process, so it wouldn’t feel right to share something if we don’t have an official name.”

The TV personality had previously announced the news on Instagram when she wrote in a post: ‘FYI our [son’s] name is no longer Wolf. We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share because I see Wolf everywhere.”