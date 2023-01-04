Kylie Jenner rocks trendy bleached brows after returning to LA from Aspen

After celebrating the holidays in Aspen – The Kardashians producer star Kylie Jenner returned to LA and joined celebrities such as Doja Cat, Bella Hadid, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Julia Fox to emulate the trend of bleached eyebrows.

Make-up artist Ariel Tejada lifted the eyebrows of the 25-year-old CEO of Kylie Cosmetics and hair stylist Irinel de León did her updo for a Instagram slideshow titled: ‘Where are we going?’

Speaking of which, eyebrows raised when fans noticed that Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott was absent from all footage from her Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties in Colorado.

Jenner and the 31-year-old autotune rapper – who have been dating since Coachella 2017 – will celebrate their daughter Stormi’s fifth birthday on Feb. 1 and their son’s first birthday on Feb. 2.

It’s unclear where Travis (née Jacques Webster) was on New Year’s Eve, but his Cactus Jack Foundation hosted their third annual Winter Wonderland & Toy Drive at Southeast Community Church in his native Houston on Christmas Eve.

However, Scott was nowhere to be seen when his grandmother Miss Sealie, his parents Wanda + Jacques, and his twin siblings Joshua + Jordan Webster joined community volunteers to distribute toys to 1K Sunnyside families and children.

The Calabasas socialite remained loyal to the Astroworld founder even after she and Stormi witnessed his “mass accident” event (300 injured and 25 hospitalized) from the VIP section of Houston’s NRG Park in 2021.

Travis has only reached a confidential financial settlement with the families of two of the 10 victims of the Astroworld tragedy (Axel Acosta and Brianna Rodriguez), according to Buzzfeed news.

Autopsies revealed all 10 fans died of ‘compression asphyxiation’ – Madison Dubiski, 23; John Hilgert, 14; Bharti Shahani, 22; Axel Acosta, 21; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Mirza Baig, 27; Franco Patino, 21; Jacob Jurinek, 21; Rodolfo Angel Pena, 23; and Ezra Blount, 9.

“Nothing has changed because those in power in the industry don’t need to make changes and aren’t interested in making changes, and Houston is the latest terrible example,” Paul Wertheimer, founder of crowd safety consulting service Crowd Management Strategies, told me. USA today in November.

“People make too much money on live entertainment, so they look the other way when it comes to safety.”

Scott was previously arrested for disorderly conduct in 2015 for encouraging fans to jump the barricades at Lollapalooza, and in 2017 for inciting a riot at a show in Arkansas.

Aside from her beauty/skincare brands, Kylie keeps busy executive producing and starring in the 10-episode third season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which is officially began production in September.