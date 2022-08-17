Kylie Jenner reveals she was almost named Kennedy in new TikTok video: ‘Doesn’t hit the same’

Kylie Jenner revealed that she was almost called Kennedy while participating in a TikTok trend, in which users reveal what their parents almost called them.

As she lay in bed cuddling with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, the makeup mogul, 25, told fans that her mom, Kris Jenner, and dad, Caitlyn Jenner, almost coined the name Kennedy while she wore a gray sweatshirt for a while. neck with a moose on it.

“My name is Kylie, but it was almost… Kennedy,” the reality star told her fans as she shared a video montage of glamorous photos she’d taken over the years.

Surprising: Kylie Jenner revealed she was almost called Kennedy while participating in a TikTok trend, in which users reveal what their parents almost called them

Despite the traditional Gaelic name being a lot like her older sister Kendall’s name, Kylie wrote in the caption that Kennedy “just doesn’t hit the same”.

She put the footage on a remix of her former brother-in-law, Kanye West’s 2016 hit, I Love Kanye.

Her followers were quick to point out that while it’s a pretty name, “it would have been too close to kendall.”

“I think it suits your vibe,” one fan commented, while another said they didn’t think “Kennedy sounded ALMOST like a spark plug.”

Others went wild with Kylie’s photoshopped image of a ‘Kennedy Jenner’ lip kit.

“✨Kennedy Cosmetics✨,” one TikTok user marveled.

Interesting song choice: She put the footage on her former brother-in-law’s remix, Kanye West’s 2016 hit, I Love Kanye

So different: Others went wild with the Photoshopped image Kylie attached of a ‘Kennedy Jenner’ lip kit

Too Similar: Her followers were quick to point out that while it’s a fancy name, ‘it would’ve been too close to Kendall’

In 2019, Kylie and Kendall’s half-sister Kim Kardashian, 41, revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that their mother was almost named Kendall Juliet Jenner.

This led Kris Jenner to note that she made several name choices including Sophia, Jane and Kelly before landing on Kylie for the younger sibling.

“You really loved J’s,” Kim told Kris during the name discussion on their family reality show.

“You were like, ‘Okay, since I’ve been doing K’s, I’m going to do J’s.’ And at the last minute you thought, ‘I’m going to do K’s,’ Kim recalled.

Kris then went on to talk about the discussions about Kylie’s name, which centered around what complemented the name Kendall.

“We kept saying, ‘Kendall and… Sophia. Kendall and Jane.’ You know, I’m trying to figure out what happened to Kendall,” she told her.

The reality TV matriarch revealed that after we thought about the name Kelly “we went to ‘Kendall and Kylie’, ‘that’s it!'”

Difficult choice: This prompted Kris Jenner to note that she made several name choices, including Sophia, Jane and Kelly before landing on Kylie for the younger sibling