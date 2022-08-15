Kylie Jenner receives TONS of pink bouquets from beau Travis Scott for her 25th birthday

<!–

Travis Scott pulled out all the stops as he celebrated the 25th birthday of his baby mama Kylie Jenner.

In her Instagram story, the makeup mogul revealed that the 31-year-old rapper had filled her Hidden Hills home with large bouquets of flowers.

Magic Moments by pianist Austin Farwell played over the clip featuring hundreds of pink, red and white petals.

The bouquets were arranged in such a way that they seemed to squirm against the walls, suspended from almost invisible platforms.

Kylie captioned the short clip with several emojis, including two watery-eyed faces and a butterfly.

The Los Angeles native’s sisters were quick to show their support for the goosebumps rapper’s floral choices.

Kim Kardashian, 41, wrote: ‘So beautiful [flower bouquet emoji]’

Khloe Kardashian, 38, joked about the flowers she sent to her little sister when she said, ‘Oh my! Excuse my rinky dinky flowers I sent [laughing face emoji]’

Jenner, her sisters and more guests celebrated her 25th birthday in style in the Bahamas.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared some snaps from the elaborate affair, complete with fireworks, where she called herself “twenty fine.”

Travis and Kylie first started dating in 2017 after being spotted holding hands at Coachella.

The news that Kylie was pregnant with their first child broke out in September of that year. Stormi was born in February 2018.

They stayed together for over a year after the birth of their daughter before Kylie confirmed the couple had split up in October 2019.

The lovebirds reportedly got back together in 2020, though they themselves remained coy on the subject.

Travis and Kylie welcomed their second child earlier this year. Although they initially announced his name was Wolf, Kylie later took to Instagram to tell fans they were going to change it.