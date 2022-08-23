Kylie Jenner puts on busty display in white dress as she teases new Kylie Cosmetics lip shades

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease out new shades of her Kylie Cosmetics lip blush.

The beauty magnate – who celebrated her 25th birthday this month – showed a roomy cleavage in a gorgeous white dress.

She wrote in a caption to her 366 million followers, “new lip blush shades drop on the 25th @kyliecosmetics.”

Latest Post: Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease new shades of her Kylie Cosmetics lip blush

The mum of two, who is dating rapper Travis Scott, looked stunning in the plunging dress.

In two snapshots, she posed with her shiny raven locks falling in luscious curls down her back.

They were styled in a deep side part, with a long bang that fell lightly over one of her eyes as a warm light glowed over her.

In the first photo, she held back the locks with her hand while posing with her eye closed.

Busty: The beauty magnate – who celebrated her 25th birthday this month – showed a roomy cleavage in a gorgeous white dress

The second shot showed her applying her makeup product with a white coil over her chubby pout.

Kylie’s flattering dress featured chunky chiffon straps that stretched to a ruffled bust before moving down to a boned, corset bodice.

Behind her, a large round mirror hung on the wall that gave her followers a view of the back of her dress.

The post gained more than 1.6 million likes within hours of being uploaded.

Hit Back: On Sunday, the reality TV star defended herself after posting a short video with her close friend and social media influencer, Stassie Karanikolaou

On Sunday, the reality TV star defended herself after posting a short video with her close friend and social media influencer, Stassie Karanikolaou.

The girls posed together in the clip while using a filter that made their lips look bigger.

But one hapless troll was not amused and said, ‘The lips please.’ Several others also gave their two cents on the enlarged pout.

Jenner sharply responded, “It’s the filter, but get out,” prompting followers to add even more comments.

The TV personality first admitted to getting lip injections in 2015 on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, according to People.

Verdict: Users criticized Kylie for her filter-enhanced lips after she shared the TikTok clip

Also in 2018, a nurse named Pawnta Abrahim of Motykie Med Spa told: Refinery29 that the entrepreneur only focuses on her lips when getting fillers.

“She doesn’t do anything else, just lip fillers,” she explained. “A lot of people get fillers because they get older and lose the hyaluronic acid in their lips, but she’s so young it has nothing to do with aging.”

The nurse then added that for the TV star, “it’s just a little pouting on her lips.”