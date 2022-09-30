Kylie Jenner puts on a VERY busty display for the Coperni show during Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner made sure to grab the attention of the onlookers as she attended the Coperni fashion show on Friday during Paris Fashion Week in France.

The reality star, 25, put on a busty show in a very bold leather mini dress with a plunging neckline as she led the front row stars in attendance that night.

Kylie looked absolutely incredible in the leggy number with a tie-dye style design throughout.

The dress hugged her at the waist, accentuating her gorgeous and famous curves.

Kylie increased her height with a matching pair of heels from the bubbly French label co-founded by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant

Her makeup looked flawless with the cosmetics mogul opting for her usual face with flawless makeup and fluttering eyelashes.

She completed the show-stopping look with a pair of fashionable clip-on rimless sunglasses as she stepped her stuff into the Musée des Arts et Métiers.

Kylie also treated her 369 million fans and followers to several sultry snaps on her Instagram earlier in the day.

the business woman took some close-up shots of herself as she struck a few poses for the camera in a multi-storey parking garage.

It comes as fans who watched the season two premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians believe that Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, accidentally revealed the name of Kylie’s son.

The little boy, whose father is Travis Scott, was originally introduced to the world as Wolf, but the makeup maven later told fans that she and her beau were waiving the nickname.

On Thursday’s episode of their reality show, four-year-old True is overheard talking to her mother Khloe shortly after she welcomed a new baby boy through a surrogate, with True referring to her little brother as “Snowy.”

But while her mom corrects that Snowy isn’t the baby’s name, fans are now speculating it could be Kylie’s son’s name — with True confusing her new brother and cousin.

The episode documented the birth of Khloe’s second child with love rat Tristan Thompson – with their firstborn child True virtually meeting her new brother.

During a FaceTime call, True yelled “Hi, Snowy!” to the newborn, before Khloe corrected her daughter, “His name isn’t Snowy.”