Kylie Jenner puts on a VERY busty display as she poses in a plunging top for Instagram snaps

Kylie Jenner gave her 369 million fans and followers some new, sultry selfies on her Instagram earlier Thursday.

The reality star, 25, took some close-ups of herself as she struck a few poses for the camera wearing a low-cut top.

The mother of two has been working hard on her own beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and recently hit a business milestone by partnering with Macy’s.

Selfie time: Kylie Jenner, 25, showed off her cleavage in a new selfie she shared on her Instagram earlier Thursday

The TV personality uploaded an assortment of two selfies to her Instagram main page and added a red heart and fire emoji to the caption.

Kylie was seen in a black, low-cut tank top as she sat under a dim, yellowish light.

In the first photo, she was seen with her hand in her hair, with her face tilted slightly toward the camera.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle and fell straight past her shoulders.

New season: The star can be seen in the second season of The Kardashians which premiered on Hulu earlier Thursday

In the second photo she uploaded, Kylie was seen facing the camera, but her gaze was up.

Her makeup was minimalist and consisted of black mascara to make her eyes pop, along with nude lipstick lined with a lip liner in a slightly darker shade.

Social media users jumped to the comment section, including a close friend of Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq.

The actress wrote: ‘Yes!’ while Kylie’s assistant and friend, Maguire Grace Amundsen, typed “it just keeps getting better” and “it’s you forever.”

Passion: The beauty mogul explained in an interview with CR Fashion Book that makeup has been her passion and that she is “lucky to have been able to turn my passion into a successful business”

Business milestone: The star’s beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, will be available in select Macy’s stores October 1

The reality star has worked hard for her own beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, which first launched in 2015.

During a recent interview with CR Fashion BookKylie stated, “I’m so blessed to have a job where I really love what I do. I’ve always loved makeup, creating a look is a creative process that I love very much.’

‘I am fortunate to have been able to turn my passion into a successful business and to share my favorite products with consumers. It’s so much fun, and there are so many products that we haven’t launched yet that I want to develop,” she further told the publication.

Kylie Cosmetics recently partnered with popular department store Macy’s, and products will be available in select stores starting October 1.

According to WWDsome of the beauty products that will be available include a holiday collection.

Grateful: When speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie admitted, ‘I didn’t think this could really be my job,’ while discussing Kylie Cosmetics

Family comes first: The TV star has two children she shares with Travis Scott, Stormi and son Wolf, who will undergo a name change

While talking to Harper’s BazaarKylie admitted that sometimes the success of Kylie Cosmetics comes as a shock to her.

‘I didn’t think it was possible,’ she said, adding, ‘I didn’t think this could really be my job. However, I always loved makeup. I wanted to watch tutorials. I would play with my own make-up or my mother’s.’

The reality star and business mogul can be seen in season two of the Hulu series, The Kardashians, which premiered on the streaming site earlier Thursday.

Kylie discussed the show with CR Fashion Book, explaining that the series is vastly different from the well-known Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired a whopping 20 seasons.

“The Kardashians on Hulu captures a whole new side of us that audiences haven’t seen, it’s much more of a docu style, giving viewers at home a different experience…”

“It also focuses more on us as individuals, rather than filming as a group all the time, allowing us to share things that are happening in our lives and businesses.”