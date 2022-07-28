Kylie Jenner puts her ample cleavage on full display in a plunging black catsuit for mirror selfies

Kylie Jenner showed off her enviable hourglass figure as she posed for sultry snaps she shared with her 361 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed off her roomy cleavage in a deep black catsuit as she stood in front of a bathroom sink.

“Mirror selfies just hit differently,” Kylie wrote in the caption of her slideshow.

Stunning: Kylie Jenner showed off her enviable hourglass figure as she posed for sultry snaps she shared with her 361 million Instagram followers on Thursday

The Kardashians star’s long-sleeved bodysuit had a zipper down the front that Kylie pulled down to show off her voluptuous curves even better.

The catsuit’s form-fitting material clung to the slim waist and tight thighs of the vet Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks parted in the middle and down in shiny waves around her shoulders.

Sexy: The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed off her ample cleavage in a deep black catsuit while standing in front of a bathroom sink

Kylie accentuated her pout with a light brown lip liner and a matte nude lip gloss.

The California native highlighted her cheekbones with a pink blush and her eye makeup included gold brown eyeshadow and black eyeliner.

The mother of two carried a small black leather Balenciaga shoulder bag and rocked long pale pink acrylic nails while holding up her iPhone to take the photos.

“mirror selfies just hit differently,” Kylie wrote in her slideshow caption

Hourglass: The Kardashians star’s long-sleeved bodysuit had a zipper in the front that Kylie pulled down to further expose her voluptuous curves

Kylie was dressed more casually in a video she shared on her Instagram story later on Thursday.

The entrepreneur was dressed in a white high-neck T-shirt as she addressed the camera and shared an update on her cosmetics company.

She said, “Hi guys, so I’m excited to announce that I’m launching Kylie Glam House in Germany and we’re going on a little tour of four major cities, so stay tuned and check it out!”

Dressed Up: Kylie was dressed more casually in a video she shared on her Instagram story later on Thursday. The entrepreneur was dressed in a white high-neck t-shirt as she addressed the camera and shared an update on her cosmetics company

Announcement: She said, “Hi guys, so I’m excited to announce that I’m launching Kylie Glam House in Germany and we’re going on a little tour of four major cities, so stay tuned and check it out!”

Kylie tagged the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account and the Douglas Cosmetics account and added the hashtags #KylieGlamHouse and #KyliexDouglas.

Douglas Group is a premium German beauty retailer that partnered with Kylie Cosmetics in 2020 to launch Kylie Skin in Europe.

In a 2019 press release announcing the partnership, Kylie said, “I am so excited to bring Kylie Skin to the Douglas Group next year for my first-ever retail launch in Europe.

Mogul: Kylie Cosmetics was recently valued at $1.6 billion and Forbes estimated Jenner’s personal net worth at $600 million. Seen in May 2022

“So many of my fans have asked me to make my skincare products available in Europe, and I’m so happy that they can now test and experience the products in person and buy them in stores for the first time.”

The reality star founded Kylie Cosmetics with her mother Kris Jenner in 2014 and launched Kylie Skin in 2019.

Kylie Cosmetics was recently valued at $1.6 billion and Forbes estimated Jenner’s personal net worth at $600 million.