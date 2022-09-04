Kylie Jenner poses in glamourous martini snap to tease new cosmetics collection honoring mother Kris

<!–

Kylie Jenner has taken advantage of the long Labor Day weekend to build excitement over a new Kylie Cosmetics collection in honor of her mom Kris.

With a glamorous 1950s flashback pose that focuses on her full lips, the 25-year-old reality star is holding a martini while wearing a black halter dress and black hat.

The post announced ‘Kris Collection round 2 (martini emoji) 9.14.’ Kris Jenner, 66, also posted the announcement on her social media.

Part one of the original collection honoring the matriarch of the family included the Momager Lip Kollection, a Pressed Powder Face Palette, Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette of 12 neutral to cool shades and the Give Me A Kiss Bullet Lipstick with a matching Lip Liner.

The entrepreneur has already created products named after her sister, Kendall, 26, as well as her half-siblings Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

The mum of two recently celebrated getting her Kylie Baby products in Selfridge’s department stores in the UK.

Kylie Baby: The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently celebrated the inclusion of her Kylie Baby products at Selfridge's in the UK

Kylie said she couldn’t wait for more families to try them and “It’s been a blessing to make clean and vegan products that I know are safe for my kids. And they are great. Go check it out!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares daughter Stormi, four, and a seven-month-old son whose name has not been released with partner Travis Scott, 31.

The Kardashians star and her siblings are very supportive of each other and often engage in cross promotion.

Cross-promotion: Kardashian-Jenner's siblings support each other and often cross-promote.

On her Instagram stories on Saturday, the founder of Kylie Swim showed off her toned stomach and tight legs as she modeled black shorts and a yellow tube top as belonging to Good American, owned by her sister Khloe Kardashian, 38.

Fans of the family can catch up on all their latest antics later this month.

Season two of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu September 22.