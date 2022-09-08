Kylie Jenner poses in a BRA after removing her crop top

<!–

Kylie Jenner showed off her flawless physique in a TikTok clip she posted Wednesday, seven months after she welcomed her second child, a son, with Travis Scott.

The 25-year-old cosmetics icon was playful in her ‘get ready with me’ video as she put together an outfit for a Hulu project.

The clip shows Jenner taking off a crop top showing her black bra. She finally decided to wear a tank top.

Slender star: Kylie Jenner showed off her flawless physique in a TikTok clip she posted Wednesday, seven months after she welcomed her second child, a son, with Travis Scott

Busy babe: 25-year-old cosmetics icon was playful in her ‘get ready with me’ video as she put together an outfit for a Hulu project

At first she has a crop top on, which she takes off. She is left wearing a bra and pants and doesn’t seem shy at all to undress.

Before choosing a tank top that she initially thought might be too long, the stunner had fun looking at different options of sneakers and sandals and then adding earrings to complete her look.

Concerned about potential memes that could result from overhead lighting, she tweaked her angle before completing her “chill vibe” with makeup.

She was dressed all in black and only needed her glasses and purse downstairs.

Kylie looked amazing after welcoming her second child — a son previously named Wolf — with Scott in February. They also have a daughter, Stormi, who is four.

Chill vibe: Kylie wore all black and got ready to film Hulu with her fans on TikTok

Lots of projects: Earlier this week, the mother-daughter duo posed in glamor shots and sipped martinis to introduce the ‘Martini’ eyeshadow palette in nude and deep green hues in shimmery and matte formulas

This comes after the founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics teamed up with her mother, 66-year-old Kris Jenner, on a new makeup collection that will be released on September 14.

Earlier this week, the mother-daughter duo posed in glamor shots and sipped martinis to introduce the “Martini” eyeshadow palette in nude and deep green hues in shimmery and matte formulas.

The star and her mother teamed up via social media to get fans excited for the upcoming September 14 release.

Take it off: Jenner put together an all-black outfit looking for a ‘really chill vibe’

What to Wear: The Icon Said Her Jeans Might Be For Men, But She Was ‘Walking In It’ Anyway

A big change: she finally put on her tank top while posing for the camera

For a change: Before showing off her bra, she wore this crop top

Kylie, who was previously credited by the New York Post as the fashion industry’s most influential celebrity, captioned “I love collaborating with you, mommy” while applying several of the products.

In 2018, the duo collaborated on a ‘Momager’ lip collection. The entrepreneur has also created products for her sister, Kendall, 26, and her half-siblings Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashians star and her siblings are well seasoned collaborators and very supportive of each other, often cross-promoting. Season two of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on September 22.