Kylie Jenner oozes confidence as she dons a pair of white pants at the Loewe show during PFW

Kylie Jenner radiated confidence on Friday as she attended the Loewe Spring Summer collection show during Paris Fashion Week.

The makeup mogul, 25, caught the eye when she donned white slacks and a tank top, paired with sheer black tights and heeled boots.

She wore a chic gray coat as she debuted her new short locks at the star-studded fashion event in the French capital.

Stunning: Kylie Jenner radiated confidence on Friday as she attended the Loewe Spring Summer collection show during Paris Fashion Week

Kylie wore oversized sunglasses which she wore over a very glamorous makeup look with a swipe of nude lipstick.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had her raven locks cropped and styled in a choppy bob during the outing after being spotted sporting her signature long hair the day before.

Also in attendance was Charli XCX who cut a glamorous figure in a black dress, along with quirky heels with a tomato heel detail.

Style icon: The makeup mogul, 25, stood out when she donned white slacks and a tank top, paired with sheer black tights and heeled boots

Gorgeous: Kylie accessory with oversized sunglasses she wore over a very glamorous makeup look with a swipe of nude lipstick

Bold: Also in attendance was Charli XCX who cut a glamorous figure in a black dress, along with quirky heels with a tomato heel detail

Quirky: Emma Chamberlain stood out in a gray dress with a unique lip detail on the top half and wore blue pants underneath and heels

Emma Chamberlain stood out in a gray dress with a unique lip detail on the top half and wore blue trousers and heels underneath.

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her impeccable sense of style in a baggy blue denim ensemble as she posed up a storm for a slew of photos.

Alexa Chung put on a chic show in a white midi dress that she wore under a beige coat outside the venue.

Stunning: Karlie Kloss showed off her incredible figure in a beige midi dress with a stylish design on the front

Fashionista: Alexa Chung sported a chic display in a white midi dress which she wore outside the venue under a beige coat

It comes as fans who watched the season two premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians believe that Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, accidentally revealed the name of Kylie’s son.

The little boy, whose father is Travis Scott, was originally introduced to the world as Wolf, but the makeup expert later told fans that she and her beau waived the nickname.

On Thursday’s episode of their reality show, four-year-old True is overheard talking to her mother Khloe shortly after she welcomed a new baby boy through a surrogate, with True referring to her little brother as “Snowy.”

Stylish: Emily Ratajkowski showed off her impeccable sense of style in a baggy blue denim ensemble as she posed a storm for a slew of photos

Racy: The beauty flashed her underbust in the ensemble and revealed she was not wearing anything underneath

Beauty: The model sported a bronzed makeup look that accentuated her natural features while straightening her dark brown locks

Quirky: Leonie Hanne turned heads in a bright yellow maxi skirt, matching heels and an oversized knit sweater

Wow! Nichapat Suphap showed off her sensational style in a khaki green leather jacket, paired with a pair of chunky beige heels

Looks good: Joan Thiele brought the glam on Friday when she donned a red and black cape dress with a leather bra detail

Stand out: Irene Kim showed off her abs in a bold orange crop top, paired with matching wide-leg pants and denim boots

But while her mom corrects that Snowy isn’t the baby’s name, fans are now speculating it could be Kylie’s son’s name — with True confusing her new brother and cousin.

The episode documented the birth of Khloe’s second child with love rat Tristan Thompson – with their firstborn child True virtually meeting her new brother.

During a FaceTime call, True yelled “Hi, Snowy!” to the newborn, before Khloe corrected her daughter, “His name isn’t Snowy.”

Looks good: Victoria Federica looked the pinnacle of chic in a black jumpsuit that was snug around her waist

Stylish: Caroline Daur kept it casual in jeans and a black jacket, while making a bold fashion statement in a pair of black boots with a balloon heel

Khloe joked that her son is ‘No Name Johnson’ as she has yet to decide on her son’s name.

But the random “Snowy” case makes fans think True could have confused her new little brother with another new baby in the family — her Aunt Kylie’s seven-month-old son.

Earlier this month, on The Late Late Show, Kylie Jenner told host James Corden that her son still doesn’t have a name.

She explained that legally the baby is still Wolf Webster: “His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that won’t be his name. We wait and simmer. We don’t call him Wolf,’ she said.