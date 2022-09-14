Kylie Jenner notices she is ‘lactating’ while filming a ‘day-to-night’ makeup tutorial on TikTok

Kylie Jenner found herself sucking through her shirt while filming a day-to-night makeup tutorial for her 47.4 million TikTok followers in her car on Tuesday.

As she prepared to apply a red lipstick from her latest cosmetic collection to her chubby pout, the makeup 25-year-old, who gave birth to a baby boy six months ago, indicated that she was secreting milk.

“Oh, looks like I’m breastfeeding,” she mused as she spotted a stain on the front of her light gray short-sleeved top as she rocked some oversized shades of black.

Without missing a beat, the mother of two went on to promote her recently released, second limited edition collaboration with her mom Kris Jenner.

In the footage, she raved about the “extremely pigmented” shade, before saying goodbye and joking that it was time to “change” her shirt.

She also confronted haters who accused her of trying to look more recognizable by filming in her car, which she said “seemed to make some people flee.”

“I think some people thought it was fake, or that I really don’t drive myself, which is just stupid,” she told viewers. “So I thought we could start a series in the car called Kylie.”

She appeared to be referring to a TikTok user, who said that one of her Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit reviews last month was “very influencer-styled” to fake relativity.

In response to being scolded for mirroring Emma Chamberlain’s approach to social media by filming from her car and not her “million dollar house,” according to @plasticchandler, the reality star reminded fans that she still ” normal things.”

“It’s really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 minutes to make. And yes, I’m still driving and doing normal things,” she commented on August 31 under her hater’s video.

In @plasticchandler’s video, he also called the moment Jenner dropped her phone “a little cringey” before claiming he doubts the reality star drives or ever picks up her own mail.

“These people have never had a normal life like they always have,” he said, before suggesting that Jenner and her siblings copy influencers to connect with their followers.

Other TikTok users noted that Jenner’s video didn’t seem very authentic, with one user calling Jenner and the Kardashians “chameleons” at this point.

“They’re capitalizing on what’s big right now, I mean, why else would they be on Tiktok?” one TikTok user wrote.

Another commented, “That episode of the Kardashians where she and Kris were so ‘excited’ to go to the grocery store alone and do a car wash, speaks VOLUMES.”

The fan referred to an episode of Jenner’s reality show on Hulu, in which she and her mother spent a day doing “normal things” – browsing a supermarket, filling their gas tank and going to the car wash.

While these are seemingly mundane tasks for the average person, Kris likened the car wash to Disneyland.

“I haven’t been to a grocery store in two years,” Kris admitted, to which Kylie added, “I haven’t been to a grocery store in ages. I want to go to the supermarket and pick out my own things!’

In a confessional, Kris explained her reasons for avoiding such a message: “One of the things that gets a little tricky is privacy.”

“I stopped going to the supermarket because people in the store started secretly taking pictures and paparazzi showed up. It was difficult.’

When they stepped into Vintage Greens, the businesswoman, who admitted that being a mom instead of a manager is the “most magical time,” said she’d waited “years” for the check-out experience, and even celebrated that her payment was accepted.

“No, we want to push the cart ourselves,” was Kris’ answer when asked if they needed help getting the goods to the car.

“I loved every minute of it!” Kylie said about their shopping excursion, before being reminded by her mother to return the trolley.

