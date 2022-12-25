Kylie Jenner matches daughter Stormi, four, in Thierry Mugler for Kardashian Christmas Eve bash

Kylie Jenner and her four-year-old daughter Stormi paired outfits for Kardashian’s blowout Christmas Eve bash.

Though traditionally hosted by family matriarch Kris Jenner, in recent years the party has fallen into the hands of her various daughters.

In anticipation of the extravaganza, Kylie, 25, posted a few Insta Stories of her and Stormi in their complementary Thierry Mugler outfits.

Both were decked out in shimmering gold dresses elegantly trimmed with black lace.

Kylie, who shares Stormi and her 10-month-old son Webster with her rapper beau Travis Scott, exuded throwback glamor in her look.

The plunging dress allowed her to show off her ample cleavage and was fitting to accentuate her stately hourglass frame.

Her dark hair was teased into a curly bob reminiscent of the flapper era, and she sharpened her screen siren features with a slick, deep red lipstick.

Kylie filmed a mirror selfie video with Stormi for a framed black and white photo of the pair together.

Adding an extra touch of retro chic to the proceedings, Kylie posted her Insta Stories video to Santa Baby’s original 1953 Eartha Kitt recording.

Khloe Kardashian’s social media posts have shed some light on the sensational luxury laid out for the partygoers’ pleasure.

Guests enter through a series of cavernous corridors lined with crimson Christmas trees and adorned with lavishly designed rugs.

The baroque display includes shadowy mood lighting, a roaring fire and echoing Christmas standards playing in the background.

Then guests enter a gigantic ballroom where piles of seasonal candies await them and plush armchairs have been set up for them to plop down in comfort.

This year’s party was the work of top-notch event planner Mindy Weiss, who’s also the woman behind the staggeringly elaborate StormiWorld birthday carnivals Kylie has a habit of throwing for her daughter.

