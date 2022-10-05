Kylie Jenner LICKS Khloe Kardashian’s face while hanging out at the Balenciaga afterparty in Paris

Kylie Jenner playfully pretended to lick her older sister Khloe Kardashian’s face as she struck a sassy pose at the Balenciaga afterparty in Paris, France on Sunday night.

As the reality stars matched in form-fitting black dresses, the duo seemed inseparable with their arms around each other as Kardashian held a bottle of Eight Reserve of 818 Tequila, from their supermodel brother Kendall Jenner’s company.

For their fun night out, the makeup mogul, 25, radiated glamor with her waves of raven locks, two silver lip rings as seen on the models walking Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2023 show, and piercing blue contact lenses.

Bombshell siblings: Kylie Jenner playfully pretended to lick her older sister Khloe Kardashian’s face as she struck a sassy pose at the Balenciaga afterparty while hanging out with Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat on Sunday night in Paris, France

Her tight frock accentuated her svelte post-baby body eight months after the birth of her second child, a baby boy, whose name she hasn’t shared publicly since he changed his nickname from Wolf Webster.

Meanwhile, Good American founder, 38, put on a very leggy display in a ruffled mini dress and metallic knee-high boots.

The mother of two brought her golden locks to her waist in loose curls that fell over her shoulders and wore a nude matte lipstick.

Chic: The 38-year-old founder of Good American wore a very leggy display in a ruffled mini dress and metallic knee-high boots

Kardashian also posed for a photo with Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat (born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini), 26, who rocked smudged red lipstick.

Jenner seemed to be making the most of her time in the City of Lights, according to her latest Instagram, which featured at least six of her looks during Paris Fashion Week.

The first image shows her in a beautiful hotel room in a black leather jacket and bleached eyebrows.

Chic: Jenner seemed to be making the most of her time in the city of lights, according to her latest Instagram, which featured at least six of her looks at Paris Fashion Week

Elegant: The first image shows her in a beautiful hotel room in a black leather jacket and bleached eyebrows

Fantastic: The following highlighted her pert derrière while wearing a black backless garment

The next highlighted her pert derrière while wearing a black backless garment, while another showed the beauty in a white tank top, matching underwear over black tights and a gray jacket.

The social media sensation even shared a selfie of her glamor team hard at work when a makeup artist touched up her eyeshadow.

Jenner also took a big fashion risk in a bright pink feathered look and a blue jacket with matching semi-sheer tights.

Glamorous: The social media sensation even shared a selfie of her glamor team hard at work when a makeup artist touched up her eyeshadow

Cool girl: Another photo showed the beauty in a white tank top, matching underwear over black tights and a gray jacket

Stylish: Jenner wore blue lace tights, matching gloves and mask

Pretty in Pink: Jenner also took a big fashion risk in a bright pink feathered look and a blue jacket with matching semi-sheer tights

On TikTok, the billionaire posted a video in which she looked sexier than ever in a nude and red mini dress.

The recording started with applying lip oil to her chubby pout in her hotel room before she caused a storm.

She put the footage on an audio created by user ar1esluver, who said, “She does what she wants and looks cool doing it.”

Busty display: On TikTok, the billionaire posted a video in which she looked sexier than ever in a nude and red mini dress

Makeup mogul: The recording started by applying lip oil to her chubby pout in her hotel room before setting up a storm

Sexy: She put the footage on an audio, created by user ar1esluver, who said, ‘She does what she wants and looks cool doing it’