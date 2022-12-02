Kylie Jenner lets her curves do the talking in baby pink dress as she promotes makeup line

<!–

Kylie Jenner was a vision in pink as she promoted her eponymous makeup line on Friday.

The reality star turned businesswoman, 25, let her curves do the talking in a blush dress as she posed with her lip kit product.

The post was to promote her Velvet Lip Kits, which was set to hit the site on December 12.

Kylie looked stunning in her all pink look.

Her sexy dress hugged her slim waist and hips while her raven black hair was blow-dried in a voluminous style.

On her complexion, she rocked a layer of pink blush, a smoky eye, and matte lips.

She also flaunted a trendy claw pink manicure.

Kylie was only 17 when she launched her hugely successful makeup business with her iconic lip kits.

“I was 17 when I launched Kylie Cosmetics,” she said in a video last year detailing her company’s origin story. “It feels weird that this is my life now, but looking back, makeup has just been part of my DNA.”

She eventually turned to her mother Kris Jenner for help starting her business.

“I remember her saying, ‘Can we have a little meeting someday?’ And I said, “Yeah, do you want to have a little meeting?” She was about 17, 16,” Kris shared. “And she goes, I finally figured out what I want to do with my life.”

Her dream was to enter the makeup business and she planned to start with a lip kit.

“I said, ‘Well Kylie, you have a savings that you’ve made all these years from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ I said, “You’re going to have to use your own money if you really want to make this work, because that’s going to be your motivation and drive.”

Ultimately, Kylie’s lip kits sold out in less than a minute when she launched them in 2015.

Kylie’s ultimate venture expanded from just lip kits to a whole range of cosmetics, including eye shadow, blusher and foundation.