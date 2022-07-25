Kylie Jenner leaves flirty comment with emoji of pregnant brunette on Instagram post by Travis Scott

Travis Scott received a flirty comment from Kylie Jenner on Sunday after the rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram.

The 31-year-old Houston rapper shared a photo of himself in New York City to his approximately 46 million followers.

Kylie, 24, responded with emojis, including a smiley with outstretched tongue and several of a pregnant brunette rubbing her belly.

Travis in his Instagram photo wore a black T-shirt, gray jeans and a chunky necklace as he sat on a street in lower Manhattan.

“I was there in New York in a minute,” Travis wrote in the caption, along with an emoji of the Statue of Liberty.

Travis was in New York City after a Saturday performance in Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Kylie and Travis have four-year-old daughter Stormi and five-month-old son Wolf together.

Ten people died as a result of a mob last November while Travis performed at his Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston.

Kylie attended the concert along with her older sister Kendall Jenner, 26.

The rapper was pulled from concerts and lost several sponsorships after the tragedy.

Travis performed live at a Grand Prix event in Miami in early May before taking the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15 for a live performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Kylie revealed last September that she and Travis were expecting their second child together after welcoming Stormi on February 1, 2018.

Wolf was born on February 2.