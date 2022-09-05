Kylie Jenner learns how to make a martini from mother Kris while teasing new makeup collaboration

<!–

Kylie Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner teamed up Sunday night to show her 46.9 million TikTok followers how to make the perfect martini in a new video.

Prior to the release of their second cosmetics collection, the 25-year-old makeup mogul celebrated their hard work by pouring themselves a drink.

“The Kris collection, round two, is coming out really soon, so in honor of that, me and Kris Jenner are making martinis tonight,” the reality star teased in the video.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner brood explained her “technique” for making the perfect drink, using ice in a shaker, Belvedere Vodka, and two olives.

“Shaked, not stirred,” recalls Kris Kylie, who for a few seconds begins vigorously shaking their chilled cocktails as her mother danced excitedly beside her.

After Kylie spills, Kris takes over and they leisurely pour their drinks into the kitchen.

Recipe of success: Ahead of the release of their second cosmetic collection, the 25-year-old makeup mogul celebrated their hard work by pouring themselves a drink

‘Cheers!’ Kylie tells Kris before taking a big sip of her drink while rocking a black one-shoulder dress with multiple gold earrings.

On Sunday, Jenner first teased the makeup collaboration by posting a glamorous photo that focused on her full lips while holding her mom’s signature cocktail.

“Kris Collection round 2 (martini emoji) 9.14,” she captioned the image, showing a black halter dress and black hat rocking.

In 2018, the duo teamed up to tease the ‘Momager’ lip collection, which includes a pressed powder palette for the face, a pressed powder palette for eyeshadows, 12 neutral to cool shades, and the Give Me A Kiss Bullet lipstick with a matching lip liner.

In the past, the entrepreneur has already created products named after her sister, Kendall, 26, as well as her half-siblings Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian.

The mum of two recently celebrated getting her Kylie Baby products in Selfridge’s department stores in the UK.

Kylie said she couldn’t wait for more families to try them and “It’s been a blessing to make clean and vegan products that I know are safe for my kids. And they are great. Go check it out!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares daughter Stormi, four, and a seven-month-old son whose name has not been released with partner Travis Scott, 31.

The Kardashians star and her siblings are very supportive of each other and often engage in cross promotion.

Cross-promotion: Kardashian-Jenner’s siblings support each other and often cross-promote. On Saturday, Kylie modeled items from sister Khloe’s Good American line and tagged them on social media

On her Instagram stories on Saturday, the founder of Kylie Swim showed off her taut stomach and tight legs as she modeled black shorts and a yellow tube top as belonging to Good American, owned by her sister Khloe Kardashian, 38.

Fans of the family can catch up on all their latest antics later this month.

Season two of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu September 22.