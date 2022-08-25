Kylie Jenner is joined by her iconic family in stunning group snap

Kylie Jenner made sure to throw an unforgettable party on Wednesday to mark the launch of her cosmetic brands’ new Lip Blush Lip Kits.

The 25-year-old billionaire beauty mogul caused a storm for a booth selling Kylie Cosmetics products in the pink Ulta Beauty location in Los Angeles – gives a glimpse of the opulent evening.

She made it a family affair as she was joined by her superstar sisters Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Khloe, 38, and Kendall, 26, as well as a host of her A-list friends at the star-studded bash.

The iconic family posed for a stunning photo at the event – with Kylie looking every inch the billion dollar babe surrounded by her supportive sisters and Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, 66.

Making sure all eyes were on her for her big night, Kylie showed off her killer curves in a futuristic white monochromatic look, complete with a plunging corset mini dress and crazy orange tinted sunglasses.

Kylie’s sizzling unbuttoned dress was paired with a matching pair of stiletto heels and futuristic sunglasses as she arrived holding hands with her daughter

Her raven locks were styled in a retro-inspired bouffant and her wispy bangs were styled to the side as she celebrated the launch of her cosmetic range.

In tribute to Kylie Cosmetics’ new ‘Lip Blush Lip Kits’, the mother of two carried her essentials in an intoxicating clutch shaped like a tube of lipstick.

Khloe and Kris turned heads in bold pink ensembles, while Kourtney, Kim and Kendall stunned in all black ensembles.

For the occasion, Kylie was joined by her four-year-old daughter Stormi, who looked utterly adorable in a metallic silver dress and a matching bag.

The four-year-old paired her mom with sunglasses and arrived with her mom to enjoy the festivities.

Brand: Kylie Cosmetics was launched in 2015, with her famous Kylie Lip Kits as its very first product, and since then she has added eyeshadow palettes, blushes, highlighters, various lip products and more to the brand’s beauty arsenal

Kylie shares her daughter with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, and the couple also welcomed a son earlier this year, though they haven’t released the child’s name yet.

The event was in partnership with makeup retailer Ulta Beauty, one of the select retailers that sells Kylie Cosmetics in-store.

The brand’s new ‘Lip Blush Lip Kits’ will go on sale Thursday, August 25 at 9:00 a.m. PST.

Kylie Cosmetics launched in 2015, with her famous Kylie Lip Kits as its very first product, and since then she has added eyeshadow palettes, blushes, highlighters, various lip products and more to the brand’s beauty arsenal.

In 2019, the KUWTK star made the decision to sell 51% of the brand to multinational beauty company Coty Inc for $600 million.

As of now, Kylie Cosmetics is valued at about $1.2 billion, according to Insiderand for the latest collection, Kylie introduces a new Lip Kit variant to her millions of adoring fans.

The Lip Blush Lip Kits have a cream-to-powder formula and will be available in four shades.

In keeping with tradition, each Lip Kit also included “an ultra-creamy lip line” intended to complement the color of the liquid lipstick.