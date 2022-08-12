Kylie Jenner is gifted a rare $100k three-tone Hermès Birkin from mum Kris for her 25th birthday

She’s known to own over $1million worth of designer handbags.

And Kylie Jenner added to her jaw-dropping collection this week, as she was gifted a rare $100,— three-tone Hermès Birkin from her mother Kris for her 25th birthday.

The handbag – with tan, rust and beige elements – is so incredibly rare that only three of its design have been made.

Birthday girl: Kylie stunned in her glittering off-the-shoulder dress while she unwrapped gifts at her yacht party

Sitting surrounded by presents, Kylie opened up a signature orange Hermès box in front of everyone in attendance at her lavish yacht party.

She let her daughter Stormi and niece Chicago handle the canvas bag inside the box, which featured the recognizable Hermès logo and hinted that she was about to unveil a Birkin bag

As she took out her new handbag, the LipKit mogul exclaimed, ‘Gorgeous! I’ve never even seen anything like this before.’

While trying out the bag’s zip, a friend asked her ‘how many’ of the bags were made, to which Kylie gushed: ‘They made three of these!’

Among the rest of her gifts appeared to be a set of orange Hermes slippers in a similar shade to the bag, which featured a large ‘H’ over each foot.

She posed for a closeup of the fancy footwear while comparing her impeccable pedicured toes with some of her guests.

As well as her mum Kris, Kylie’s sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian were at the yacht party as well as her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, family friend La La Anthony, and Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster and Kim’s daughter Chicago.

The reality star has never held back when it comes to revealing the spoils of her hard work from Kylie Cosmetics which has made her worth around $1billion.

In 2019, she shocked fans with a look at her very upscale walk in closet at her Hidden Hills, California mansion.

The mogul’s interior designer Martyn Lawrence-Bullard previously revealed that the reality star had over 400 designer handbags in the closet of her Hidden Hills mansion.

He said: ‘There are at least 400 bags, mostly Hermés, lots of Birkin bags and then Louis Vuitton, lots of Chanel and some Dior and Fendi. Lots of them are collectors items. She’s bought some as investments and they’re treated like works of art.’

Back in October 2021, Kylie updated her designer handbag closet with a $50,000 crocodile Hermes Birkin bag.

Meanwhile, earlier in the party Kim Kardashian had a hilarious mishap as she couldn’t handle a shot of liquor and ended up spitting it out.

The 41-year-old reality TV icon’s subsequent coughing fit from the poorly timed shot was captured in a TikTok video Kylie posted featuring some of the highlights from her birthday party aboard a yacht.

Ironically, it appeared to be Kim who suggested that everyone drink a shot while her youngest sister opened her presents.

Aboard the yacht were some of Kylie’s family, including Kim, her sister Kendall Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner, her bff Stassie Karanikolaou, family friend La La Anthony, and Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster and Kim’s daughter Chicago.

The compilation video included footage of Kylie taking a shot of what looked like tequila before sucking down on an orange slice.

But as she settled down to open her gifts, a voice that sounded like Kim’s rang out: ‘Does anybody have a shot I can take?’

‘Yes!’ shouted Kylie and the other guests instantly, as the person filming Kylie panned over to show Kim in her gorgeous red knit dress as she sat with her legs up on the sofa.

The video continued with Kylie opening her gifts while saving Kim’s shot as the grand finale.

The Skims founder titled her head back with her shot as her friends and family followed suit, but suddenly she leaned forward and spat out part of the alcohol into her glasses, which was filled with juice.

She looked up with a pained look, and she could barely get out any words as she coughed: ‘It’s so…’ she began, but her coughs drowned out her reaction.

Aside from her drinking mishap, Kim seemed to be having a great time despite her recent breakup from former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Although the two handled the low-key split with grace, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was reportedly furious after her ex-husband posted a meme with a fake New York Times front page headline reading, ‘Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.’

He subsequently deleted the post, and his Instagram is now once again bare.

A source close to the reality star told DailyMail.com: ‘Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t.’

They continued: ‘She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects.

‘She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children. She won’t stand for this type of behavior from him.’

The source added: ‘Kim and Kanye’s divorce is still moving ahead. She thinks that people should not be OK with this post — and Instagram should not allow this type of harassment.’

The former couple, who got together after sharing a stage kiss on SNL when she made her hosting debut in October 2021, have decided to just be friends after their differing schedules made it hard to spend time together.

While she has remained in the US, Pete has lately had to spend time in Australia while filming a project.

Ahead of boarding the boat for her younger sister’s birthday, Kim showed off her toned figure while taking part in TikTok’s recent ‘first shot’ trend – where partygoers are all filmed having their first strong drink for a compilation video.

In the clip shared by Kylie’s BFF Yris Palmer Kim flaunted her incredible gym-honed physique in a black bikini.

Kim looked nervous as she downed the liquid before pulling a disgusted-face after taking the shot from the glass.

Elsewhere in the clip Kylie was also shown doing her ‘first shot’ of the day – which she also struggled to get down her – as she looked stylish in a patterned bodycon dress.

Kim looked incredible in her swimwear which featured a one-shoulder design and high-waisted briefs.

She wore her long blonde tresses in loose waves over her shoulders and had on her trademark Balenciaga sunglasses.

