Kylie Jenner is a doe-eyed beauty in a new Instagram post teasing her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics launch

Kylie Jenner knows how to drive her fans crazy before launching a new cosmetics collection.

The 25-year-old mogul took to Instagram on Monday with her latest set of snaps to tease an upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collection.

And, while he didn’t reveal what was going to be released, the images are all about dewy skin and doe-eyed.

The shots, filtered through a retro lens, show the glass-skinned reality star staring into the camera.

Up close and personal, Kylie’s freckles are even visible on her dewy skin and her thick brown brows are bold and brushed.

Jenner applies mascara to the clasps to create long, feathery lashes lacquered in black.

In the brief shot showing her body, the mother of two is dressed in a body-hugging gown of ethereal lace.

She promised in the caption that the products would “arrive very soon.”

The kosmetics kween has been getting quite the hype about their new release. Over the weekend, she was stunned in a new selfie video that she shared with Tik Tok while showing off her beautiful ‘honey eyes’.

He zoomed in on a close-up of her face, which he magnified with a light application of makeup.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s big brown eyes fluttered towards the camera and she puckered up the trademark plump pout.

Earlier in the day, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to document the trip to Disneyland she took with her five-year-old daughter Stormi and baby girl Aire, who turned one earlier this month.

Kylie set Friday’s sizzling second clip to the tune of the Kid Cudi song Angel. The mother of two played with her wavy brown hair, which she wore in loose curls.

She was wearing what appeared to be a black sports bra and her sprawling Hidden Hills estate served as the backdrop.

Kylie ventured to Disneyland, which is located in Anaheim, California, early Friday morning and brought her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s five-year-old youngest daughter to Chicago.

The trip was a milestone for Aire, who enjoyed her first scoop of vanilla ice cream at the iconic theme park.

Kylie and the gang donned all black for their day at Disneyland, where they enjoyed some family time together.

Aire was wearing a black hoodie, matching her mother’s fashion-forward black leather bomber jacket.

In addition to Aire and Stormi, Kylie also brought Kim Kardashian’s five-year-old daughter to Chicago with her.

Jenner’s trip to Disneyland comes on the heels of her first Valentine’s Day since splitting from Travis Scott, 31.

It was claimed last month that Kylie and Travis decided to call it quits for a second time after the two stars rekindled their romance in 2020.

A source close to the television personality and Texas-born rapper reported us weekly‘Kylie and Travis are leaving again’ and ‘they were supposed to spend the holidays together’.

However, the beauty mogul notably made the move to Aspen for the New Year, when she was joined by her sister, Kendall Jenner, and some close friends, including Hailey and Justin Bieber.

“This has happened so many times before, they’ve been known to be on and off again but always remain friends and great parents,” the source added to Us Weekly.